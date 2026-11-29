Supporters of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clash with members of the governing BNP party.

Share Two killed in Bangladesh violence amid tensions over Hasina’s return plan on social media

Clashes between supporters of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who recently announced she wants to return to the country, and rival groups have killed two people, the Home Minister said.

Supporters of Hasina’s party, the now-banned Awami League, clashed with members of the governing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Hasina’s hometown of Gopalganj, in south-central Bangladesh, on Sunday.

Violence in Shariatpur district, about 90km (56 miles) from the capital, Dhaka, resulted in the deaths of two people, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters.

“An incident occurred in the area in the morning hours. A group of individuals arrived at the Padma Bridge area, apparently intending to set up a barricade; however, it is understood that an internal dispute or clash broke out among them,” he said.

Police named one of those killed as Ibrahim Sepahi, believed to be an Awami League member.

“There was an exchange of Molotov cocktails during the clash,” senior police officer Md Zakaria Rahman told the AFP news agency, adding that Sepahi died on the way to hospital.

The Awami League had called for a two-day lockdown to protest against what it called political retribution. Videos circulating on social media show Awami League supporters blocking roads with tree trunks and small fires.

Hasina went into exile in August 2024 after a student-led mass uprising forced her to end her 15-year rule. She was later sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity after she ordered a crackdown on protests, in which hundreds of people were killed.

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Rejecting the verdict, Hasina said she was ready to fight the case once she is back.

Her supporters say they want the government to overturn the ban on Awami League’s activities.

Bangladesh Watch, a nonprofit that monitors conflicts across the country and is linked to the International Crimes Strategy Forum (ICSF), says on social media: “Since November 1, at least 3,520 leaders, activists and supporters of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations have been arrested across Bangladesh.”

It also reports that residents in Gopalganj are disconnected from mobile financial services, calling the move a “collective punishment” by the BNP government.