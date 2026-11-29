Socialist Prime Minister Sanchez seeks a new term, but polls suggest a victory for the conservative party, which needs the far-right party to govern.

Share Spain votes as far right eyes first government role in half a century on social media

Spanish voters are heading to the polls for a snap election that could bring the far right into national government for the first time since the end of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship nearly five decades ago.

Polling stations will open at 9am (08:00 GMT) on Sunday and close at 8pm (19:00 GMT), with the first results expected about an hour later. A party needs 176 of the 350 seats in parliament for a majority.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has led fragile minority governments since 2018, called an early election after parliament rejected his housing measures.

Spain is short of 750,000 homes, and rents and evictions have driven large protests and a general strike this month.

Most polls point to a victory for the conservative People’s Party (PP), which would need the far-right Vox party to govern.

Sanchez says his internal data shows he can win a majority with smaller left-wing parties. Some polls show the Socialists catching the PP, but at the expense of the far left, whose support Sanchez would need once more to form a government.

A possible PP-Vox government

A coalition between the PP and Vox is the most likely outcome, though analysts say Vox could instead support a PP government from outside. The two parties already govern together in four regions. The PP leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has cast himself as a sensible technocrat.

Vox wants tougher immigration controls and says it would put the needs of Spanish citizens ahead of those of foreign residents. It also wants to expel migrants. Its leader, Santiago Abascal, rejects the label “far right” and calls the party’s positions “common sense”.

Advertisement

Sanchez has called a PP-Vox government “a regression”, telling the newspaper El Pais: “It would mean rolling back the clock 40, 50 years.”

Economy and immigration

Sanchez has defended his leadership, saying Spain is one of the European Union’s fastest-growing economies, with a higher minimum wage and the lowest unemployment in almost two decades.

But many Spaniards say rising prices have cancelled out those gains, and his image has been hurt by corruption scandals in his circle, two deadly train crashes and a nationwide power cut.

Sanchez is almost alone among European leaders in defending migration as good for the economy. His government granted an amnesty to about one million undocumented people this year, and arrivals have surged since, including the record numbers reaching the Canary Islands this month. Abascal began his campaign there.

A defeat for Sanchez would leave only Denmark, Lithuania and Malta with centre-left leaders in the EU.

It would also come as far-right parties gain ground across Europe, with elections next year in France, Italy, Greece and Poland.