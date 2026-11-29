Mohamed Yusuf, 51, had been in a coma since the November 14 attack.

Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali American Uber driver who was attacked near Minneapolis this month, has died from his injuries, an advocacy group says.

Yusuf, 51, died at the Hennepin County Medical Center on Saturday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a statement.

Yusuf had been in a coma after he was strangled with a seatbelt and run over by his own car in the November 14 attack, authorities said.

“CAIR-Minnesota extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to Mohamed’s family, loved ones, and the many fellow drivers and community members who stood with him,” the Muslim civil rights organisation said.

The suspect, Samit Apurva Patel, was initially charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree carjacking.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty wrote on social media that the charges would be upgraded to second-degree intentional murder.

According to court documents, Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, who is also an Uber driver, when Yusuf picked up a passenger. Yusuf’s brother said he heard the passenger tell Yusuf he didn’t like the name Mohamed, court documents say. He later heard Yusuf screaming in Somali that he was being choked with a belt and run over by the car, according to the filings.

Moriarty had previously stated it would be difficult to prove Patel’s actions were a hate crime.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about rhetoric against Somali Americans ‌by United States President Donald Trump and his allies and condemned his immigration crackdown in Minnesota this year.

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Minnesota Governor Peggy Flanagan said she would pray for the victim’s family and the Somali community while also praying “for an end to the dehumanising rhetoric by our nation’s leaders that has real consequences”.