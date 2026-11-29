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Russia and Ukraine have traded another round of blistering air attacks overnight, with three people killed in Ukraine and Moscow claiming to have intercepted more than 1,000 drones for a second straight night.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that 1,017 Ukrainian drones had been shot down in more than a dozen regions, with hundreds of attacks targeting the Moscow region. One attack in the western Belgorod region on the border injured five people, according to local officials.

Russia’s aerial attacks against Ukraine killed at least three people and injured more than a dozen others, according to Ukrainian officials.

In the Odesa region, one person was killed and three wounded when a strike set the fourth and fifth floors of a 14-storey apartment building on fire and damaged cars, local authorities said.

Elsewhere in the region, a farm was damaged and a large fire broke out at warehouses holding toys and household appliances, where two more people were hurt, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a 14-year-old girl alive from the rubble after guided aerial bombs struck the city centre, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Her mother was killed and two other people were wounded. The strike destroyed houses and damaged other buildings, he said.

Late on Saturday, a Russian drone hit the courtyard of an apartment building in the city of Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine’s Poltava region, killing one person and injuring six, regional Governor Vitalii Dyakivnych said.

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Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed its forces had captured the village ‌of Kolomiytsi in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, while also ⁠conducting strikes ⁠on energy infrastructure and ⁠military airfields.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian officials reported 10 civilians killed in Russian drone attacks.

Russia and Ukraine have escalated their aerial attacks in recent months even as they engage in US-mediated talks to end the war that began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour nearly five years ago.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire along the front lines of the conflict but will not agree to formally recognise Russia’s annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Zelenskyy said he hopes US President Donald Trump will keep pursuing an end to the war without putting the price of peace solely on Ukraine.