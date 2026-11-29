Two die in a shipwreck as hundreds shelter outdoors ahead of heavy rain and gale-force winds.

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More than 1,000 refugees and migrants have been rescued off the southern Greek island of Crete and now face a struggle to find shelter as winter storms loom.

A Greek coastguard official told Reuters news agency that more than 1,000 people were rescued in separate operations on Saturday, adding that about 700 others reached the island’s shores.

Hundreds have been camping outdoors in Heraklion and Ierapetra, with heavy rain and gale-force winds expected to reach Crete by Monday, Greek media reported.

Two people died and four others were injured when their boat struck rocks on Gavdos, a small island south of Crete, Migration and Asylum Minister Thanos Plevris told Greek broadcaster SKAI on Sunday.

The bodies of the two people were recovered on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The Greek coastguard said another 190 people were rescued from three boats on Sunday after they were spotted by drones operated by Frontex, the European Union’s border agency.

Those rescued were taken to ports on Crete.

About 2,500 refugees and migrants are currently on Crete, including some 1,300 in Heraklion and 300 in Ierapetra, Plevris said during the interview.

Footage from Greek media showed hundreds being transported by bus to Heraklion’s port, where many remained outdoors because a temporary accommodation centre was full.

In Ierapetra, where a site previously used to accommodate migrants had been deemed unsuitable, authorities have sent 11 tents and two prefabricated accommodation units, Plevris said.

The minister said people would be transferred by ship to reception centres on the Greek mainland in the coming week, with authorities planning to place those they consider eligible for refugee protection in government-run facilities.

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Migrants from Sudan, Bangladesh

Most of those arriving on Crete are Sudanese nationals fleeing war in their country, followed by people from Bangladesh, Plevris told SKAI.

He said people escaping the conflict in Sudan were taking considerable risks to reach Europe and described the sea crossing from Libya as one of the most dangerous migration routes.

Greece has long been an entry point into Europe for refugees and migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

More than 25,000 people have reached Crete since the beginning of the year, out of at least 41,000 who have entered Greece by land and sea, according to the newspaper Kathimerini.

Meanwhile, Greece has accelerated the return of rejected asylum seekers this year and is among five EU countries seeking to send them to a proposed deportation centre in Rwanda starting next year.