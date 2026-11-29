The aerospace company has demanded a retraction from The Washington Post, claiming the story it published was untrue.

Share ‘Patently false’: SpaceX denies claims that Iran used Starlink to attack US on social media

Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX has rejected a report in The Washington Post ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠that Iran used ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠its Starlink satellite internet service in retaliatory attacks against United States forces.

In a social media post on Sunday, SpaceX described the report as “patently false”. It also accused the newspaper of misleading the American people and demanded a retraction as well as an apology.

It added that the newspaper chose to publish its report despite being told “weeks ago” that its story was false.

“To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces. Because it never happened,” the rocket-maker ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠said in a post on X.

Starlink is the programme that oversees SpaceX’s constellation of low-orbit satellites that provide mobile internet around the world.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Musk became upset upon learning of two unauthorised uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran’s efforts against US forces.

The newspaper cited two anonymous sources familiar with internal company ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌discussions.

Since February 28, the US and Israel have been enmeshed in a war with Iran.

The Post said the Starlink incidents were identified in the days following the start of the conflict and that a classified report to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military’s use of Starlink.

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But the US Defense Department said ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠in a statement to the news agency Reuters that it “is not aware of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠the report to the [office of the defense secretary] pertaining to this subject”.

Musk was informed that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarised version of Starlink, called Starshield, according to the Post.

Starlink is not ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠licensed to operate in Iran, but Musk has previously said the service is active there.

The Iranian government has maintained tight control of internet access since the war began.

It has also cut public access to the internet during periods of unrest, including deadly nationwide protests in January.

In February, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US government smuggled an estimated 6,000 Starlink terminals into Iran to help political dissidents navigate the internet shutdown and censorship more broadly.

The use of Starlink during geopolitical conflicts has drawn scrutiny ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠amid the wars in Ukraine and in Iran.

Critics have raised concerns about its illicit use among sanctioned entities, as well as the company’s close relationship with the US government under President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, for instance, Ukraine reported slowdowns and restrictions with its Starlink use, which it said left its military vulnerable to Russian attack.

The US government and Musk gave contradictory assessments about who was responsible for those service disruptions.