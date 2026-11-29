A send-off ceremony was held for the departing troops, with Pakistan defence minister and Saudi ambassador attending.

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Pakistan’s military says it is sending troops to support Saudi Arabia as it continues to be attacked by Yemen’s Houthis, an armed group also known as Ansar Allah (Arabic for Supporters of God).

A send-off ceremony was held on Saturday for the departing troops, with the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugamy in attendance.

In a statement on Sunday, Pakistan’s military said the troops would carry out their duties within Saudi territory under existing defence cooperation arrangements.

“This deployment will contribute towards further strengthening the Kingdom’s defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns,” it said.

No details were shared on the number of troops, their mission, or the length of the deployment.

Yemen’s Ras Isa port attacked

The announcement came shortly before the Houthi-affiliated al-Masirah news outlet reported a Saudi attack on Yemen’s Ras Isa port, where the Saudi-led coalition fighting in the country had earlier warned civilians to evacuate.

In a statement, Saudi coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said coalition forces were responding militarily to what he described as the Houthis’ “targeting of civilians and civilian objects”.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting against the Houthis in Yemen for more than a decade, supporting the internationally recognised government based in the south after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Fighting escalated this summer in what analysts view as an extension of the US-Israel war on Iran. The Houthis have seized much of Yemen’s Red Sea coastline from forces loyal to the internationally recognised government and also launched direct attacks on Saudi Arabia, killing dozens of people.

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The announcement of the deployment comes days after officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye met in Islamabad and condemned Houthi attacks on the kingdom as “heinous” while reaffirming their support under the Mecca Joint Declaration, a defence agreement which states that an attack on one member is considered to be an attack on all.

Pakistan and Turkiye have underlined in earlier statements that their support for Saudi Arabia would focus on defending the kingdom, and not on attacking the Houthis in Yemen.