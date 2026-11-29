The military reportedly struck a wedding venue, residential areas and a school in days of attacks across the country.

The death toll from several air strikes by Myanmar’s military over a three-day period has reportedly risen to more than 70 people.

Attacks on Thursday and Saturday targeted a wedding venue, schools and residential areas in several parts of Myanmar.

Local officials said 21 civilians, including children, were killed on Saturday when a fighter jet targeted a wedding venue in Le Kyi Lone village in Shan State. The venue in eastern Myanmar was near displacement camps and a school.

Also on Saturday in western Myanmar, two neighbouring residential areas were targeted in Mrauk-U township in Rakhine state, killing at least 24 people and wounding as many . Mrauk-U has been under the control of the powerful Arakan Army ethnic armed group since February 2024.

Senior rescue official Wai Hun Aung, who rushed to the scene, warned that the death toll could increase. “Some of the bodies can no longer be counted. They have been torn to pieces. All of them were civilians,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, a fighter jet, artillery and drones struck a compound with a school and a Buddhist monastery during a religious ceremony in central Myanmar.

Teachers and children were among 20 civilians killed in the attack in the village of In Yone in Magway, according to a statement released by the shadow National Unity Government.

It is the main organisation coordinating opposition to military rule in Myanmar since the army takeover in 2021. Nine pro-democracy resistance fighters were also killed in the attack, it added.

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Genocide ruling

Myanmar’s military-backed government, which took office in April following controversial elections earlier this year, has stepped up ground and air attacks to recapture areas controlled by opposition forces.

It did not immediately comment on the reported attacks. In the past, the military has accused resistance forces of being “terrorists”, saying that it only attacks legitimate targets of war.

Myanmar’s military is the only armed force in the country with fighter jets.

The latest attacks come a week after the landmark genocide ruling by the International Court of Justice. It found that Myanmar had committed genocide against the mainly Muslim Rohingya minority during military operations in Rakhine state in 2017.