Organisers say about 2,500 people joined the rally, Austria’s second male-led protest this year to condemn violence against women.

Hundreds of men have demonstrated outside parliament in Vienna, Austria, to demand an end to violence against women, holding up signs that read “Patriarchy kills” and “Looking away makes you complicit”.

Organisers said about 2,500 people took part on Saturday despite freezing temperatures, according to Austria’s public broadcaster ORF. Women also joined the rally, which police said passed without notable incidents.

“There is no excuse for violence,” activist Manfred Zeisberger told the crowd.

“We men have been silent for far too long. The silence must end,” said Andreas Nevlacsil of White Ribbon Austria, the international men’s initiative that called the protest.

The demonstration was the second male-led protest to condemn violence against women in Austria this year, after a demonstration in March. It was one of several in the capital city during the “16 days of activism against gender-based violence”, a global campaign that began on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

“I agree with the statement that men are the problem and the solution,” said Daniel Kovacs, 41, a graphic designer at the rally.

Calls to stop the violence

White Ribbon Austria says more can be done to prevent violence against women, especially by increasing access to counselling for boys and men. Its demands include a crackdown on online content that promotes violence, including action against those who spread it and the platforms they use.

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One in three women in Austria experiences physical or sexual violence at some point in her life, according to the government.

So far this year, 20 women have been killed by someone close to them, according to the Association of Autonomous Austrian Women’s Shelters. The NGO has recorded an average of 25 femicides a year since 2019, based on media reports, in Austria, a country of 9 million people.

Austria adopted a five-year plan last year, with awareness campaigns and other measures to prevent femicides and other violence against women.

Globally, about five women and girls an hour were killed by relatives or intimate partners in 2025, according to a United Nations report published this week.

The Vienna rally followed a similar march by men in Bern, Switzerland, two weeks earlier.