Video published by Telecinco shows reporter pushed into a wall by a settler in Jericho as Israeli soldiers look on.

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Israeli police have opened an investigation after a video emerged showing a Spanish television journalist being assaulted by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The video, published by her network Telecinco on Saturday, shows reporter Laura de Chiclana being pushed into a wall after she was surrounded by several settlers. Israeli soldiers stood a few metres away but did not appear to intervene.

On Sunday, Israel Police said it is seeking to identify the suspects in the video recorded approximately a week ago in Jericho.

The journalist “was working on a report about violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank” when assaulted, the network posted on X.

Sunday’s announcement comes as the UN marks International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, against a backdrop of escalating Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli gunfire injured a young Palestinian following clashes in the Ein al-Sultan refugee camp north of Jericho, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces raided several homes in and around Jericho and detained at least four Palestinians.

In the town of Surif, south of Hebron, Israeli settlers set fire to approximately 30 vehicles belonging to Palestinians. Videos posted on social media show a property belonging to a Palestinian being set alight by settlers.

Settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Beita, south of Nablus, and pelted residents with stones, Wafa reported.

Settler attacks in the occupied West Bank are continuing to escalate, with the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reporting 52 incidents resulting in casualties or property damage between November 3 and 9 .

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That follows OCHA reporting 467 incidents in October – the highest number of settler attacks in any month since its records began in 2006.