The killings in Balochistan province come amid a wave of violence against workers in the resource-rich region.

Gunmen have killed 11 coal miners in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, according to the local police.

The killings on Sunday in Kohlu district are the latest in a series of deadly attacks on workers in the province, where rebel violence has intensified in recent months.

Kohlu police chief Tayyab Iqbal said the victims were employed at the Chamalang coal mines.

Their bodies were taken to a hospital in the district, where authorities were working to establish their identities.

Only two of the miners had been identified, Iqbal told Pakistani newspaper Dawn on Sunday.

Police have launched an operation to find those responsible for the killings, which no armed group has immediately claimed.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack on Sunday and expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

“Targeting innocent labourers is the worst form of brutality,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on X.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti pledged to bring those responsible to justice.

In a statement reported by Dawn on Sunday, he said attacks on workers would not deter his government from fighting armed groups or pursuing the province’s development.

President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the killings on Sunday, calling for those responsible to be punished.

Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has significant oil and mineral reserves but has seen years of fighting by armed rebel groups seeking independence from Pakistan.

Among them is the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group outlawed by Pakistan that authorities have blamed for several previous attacks in the province.

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While separatist groups have fought Pakistani security forces, civilians working in the province’s mining and infrastructure sectors have also been subjected to violence.

The violence has affected major mining projects.

An attack on a copper and gold development site in Chagai in April left several people dead, including a Turkish national, geologists, and security personnel.