France’s national statistics office, INSEE, found that the economy had contracted by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter.

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Still reeling from nationwide protests against the rising cost of living and the lack of reforms, France has slipped into a technical recession months before a highly anticipated presidential election.

On Friday, data from the country’s national statistics office, INSEE, showed that the eurozone’s second-largest economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, revising the third-quarter reading down from an initial 0.1 percent.

The economic data makes the task harder for Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s minority government to rein in the budget deficit, putting the target for annual growth this year of 0.5 percent out of reach.

Here’s what you should know

What’s a technical recession and what did the data find?

A technical recession is commonly defined as back-to-back quarters of contracting gross domestic product, while a broader recession includes other downward factors, including employment.

The government has struggled to pass the 2027 budget, which aims to cut the fiscal deficit from 5.4 percent of output this year to 5 percent next year.

In response to the INSEE report, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said a budget must be adopted “as soon as possible with a non-negotiable deficit target of 5 percent. It is imperative that we restore visibility for economic stakeholders”.

INSEE’s breakdown of the third-quarter GDP data found that the weakness of the economy was driven in part by flat domestic demand, with a 0.3 percent increase in consumer spending offset by a 0.8 percent drop in business investment.

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Moreover, foreign trade took off 0.6 percentage points from economic output as exports fell 1.6 percent and imports grew 0.1 percent.

What’s the economic situation in France?

On Friday, the US credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings revised France’s sovereign credit outlook from stable to negative, but affirmed its A+/A-1 “unsolicited sovereign credit ratings”.

“Following a larger-than-expected 2026 general government budget deficit, estimated at 5.5% of GDP, we project France’s deficit will remain under pressure,” S&P said.

“We expect it at 5.3% in 2027 amid still-subdued economic growth (0.6% in real terms) and absent additional budgetary consolidation measures. According to our current forecast, government debt will continue increasing throughout our forecast horizon, with net debt reaching 118% of GDP by 2029 and a corresponding gradual increase in interest expenditure,” it added.

Last month, France’s benchmark 10-year borrowing ⁠⁠⁠⁠costs rose to 5.14 percent, their highest since 2022, amid concerns over Paris’ ability to control its deficit and secure the 2027 budget.

What are the challenges?

Here’s a breakdown of the main challenges ahead:

Jobs and living standards

A prolonged economic downturn could prompt businesses to scale back hiring, postpone investments and cut jobs, putting further pressure on household finances and consumer spending.

The government faces a difficult balancing act that includes reducing public expenditure without further weakening economic activity or undermining public services.

In October, France witnessed widespread demonstrations over proposed austerity measures, with protesters demanding greater support to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The movement began in mid-September in high schools, where students complained of overcrowded classrooms, a lack of teachers and crumbling buildings.

Taxes and spending cuts

Also in September, Lecornu proposed measures worth 54 billion euros ($62bn) to improve France’s public finances in 2027.

However, his government has sought to avoid imposing additional taxes that could undermine economic growth.

The prime minister pledged to reduce, rather than abolish, a temporary additional tax on large corporations, first introduced last year and subsequently extended into 2026.

Raising taxes could discourage investment and spending, while cutting public expenditure could further suppress demand when the economy is already struggling.

Presidential elections and political uncertainty

France is set to hold a two-round presidential election in April and May 2027.

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Since the 2024 snap parliamentary elections resulted in a hung parliament, successive minority governments have relied on Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows them to push budgets through without a parliamentary vote.

With the presidential election approaching, opposition parties have hardened their positions on the government’s economic plans, making a compromise increasingly difficult.

Political instability also risks further undermining investor confidence in France’s ability to manage its debt.

French debt stood at ⁠⁠⁠⁠119 percent of gross domestic product at midyear, the third-highest in the eurozone after Greece and Italy.