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Guatemalan authorities have arrested a 73-year-old retired army colonel who is accused of involvement in the deaths and forced disappearances of hundreds of Indigenous people in 1982, during the country’s civil war.

On Saturday, two human rights groups — the Association for Justice and Reconciliation (AJR), alongside the Human Rights Office of the Archdiocese of Guatemala (ODHAG) — announced that Otto Guillermo Eduardo Noack Sierra had been taken into custody while entering the country on Friday.

They accused him of overseeing the killings and disappearances of at least 400 members of the Ixil Maya Indigenous community at a military facility near the municipality of San Juan Cotzal, about 100km north of the capital, Guatemala City.

Under Noack’s authority, Guatemalan military units “illegally detained hundreds of men and women who were forcibly taken to the military facility, where they were subjected to interrogation under torture, extrajudicially executed and buried in mass graves”, according to the human rights groups.

“Later, serious massacres were carried out in their villages, where girls, boys, pregnant women and the elderly were killed,” the human rights groups added in their joint statement.

Noack had reportedly been the subject of an international arrest warrant. He has requested to be transferred to a private hospital in police custody.

His arrest highlights the period between 1960 and 1996, when Guatemala endured civil war between government forces and left-wing dissident groups.

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The United States backed Guatemala’s military-led, right-wing government then. Some 200,000 people were killed during the 36-year period, according to a 2013 report from the Commission for Historical Clarification, a United Nations-backed government body.

Of the total number of victims, 83.3 percent were from the country’s large Mayan community, which makes up more than 40 percent of Guatemala’s population today. The massacres of Mayan people during the civil war have been widely denounced as a genocide.

In 2013, one of Guatemala’s wartime leaders, Efrain Rios Montt, became the first former head of state to be convicted of genocide, though a court later overturned the ruling. He died in 2018 before a retrial could begin.

The Commission for Historical Clarification found that 85 percent of human rights violations were committed by the army during the civil war, with military commissioners responsible for 11 percent and other security forces 4 percent.

Civil defence patrols, which often cooperated with the Guatemalan government, were found to be involved in 18 percent of the human rights violations.

In Saturday’s statement, the human rights groups said Noack’s arrest “opens a second phase” of the genocide case.

It will be focused on the period before Rios Montt’s leadership, under the military rule of Fernando Romeo Lucas Garcia from 1978 to 1982. Lucas Garcia died in exile in 2006.

His brother, Manuel Benedicto Lucas Garcia, formerly served as chief of staff for the Guatemalan Army. He has been accused of planning human rights abuses against the Ixil Maya people.

He is awaiting retrial on genocide charges, after proceedings were suspended in 2024.

In recent decades, Noack continued to serve as a government employee, working with Guatemala’s national port authority and its commission for maritime transport.