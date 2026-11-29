Vote counting was underway as polls closed in hard fought national elections in Spain seen as a test of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s handling of the economy amid widespread unrest over rising costs.

Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right Vox party are within reach of a parliamentary majority after Sunday’s snap general election, according to a voter survey released after polls closed.

The survey by polling firm Sigma Dos for Spanish public broadcaster RTVE based on 19,500 interviews conducted between November 13 and 28 projected the PP to secure between 131 and 136 seats and Vox between 44 and 48.

Their combined tally of 175 to 184 seats puts them on the cusp of the 176 needed for a majority in the 350-seat lower house of parliament.

An alliance between the two parties could end Prime Minister Sanchez’s eight years in power and bring the far right into national government for the first time since Spain returned to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) was projected to finish second with between 119 and 124 seats, while the hard-left Broad Front was forecast to take between 10 and 11.

The PP, led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, already shares power with Vox in four regions. However, analysts cited by the Reuters news agency before the election said Vox could also support a conservative minority government without taking up ministerial posts.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said turnout reached 45.7 percent by 2pm (13:00 GMT), up from 40.5 percent at the same stage of the 2023 election.

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Official results are expected from 20:00 GMT, when voting ends in the Canary Islands, as the Atlantic archipelago is an hour behind mainland Spain.

Housing, immigration and the battle for power

The housing crisis has overshadowed economic gains under Sanchez, whose government has increased the minimum wage and overseen a fall in unemployment to its lowest level in almost two decades.

Corruption investigations involving figures close to the prime minister have also put his leadership under pressure.

Immigration has been another major point of contention during the campaign.

While Sanchez has defended the contribution of migrants to Spain’s economic growth, Feijoo and Vox leader Santiago Abascal have argued that immigration is placing additional pressure on housing and public services.

Vox has campaigned for stricter immigration controls and wants Spanish citizens to be given priority in accessing housing.

A shift to the right in Spain would come ahead of elections in France, Italy, Greece and Poland next year, as nationalist parties seek to expand their influence across Europe.

However, finishing first does not guarantee control of the government.

The PP won most votes in 2023, but Sanchez secured another term with parliamentary backing from smaller left-wing parties and groups seeking independence for parts of Spain.

The new parliament is due to convene in December, when legislators will be tasked with choosing the next prime minister.