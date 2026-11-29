The talks come a month after inconclusive October 27 elections left neither political bloc with majority to form government.

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Benjamin Netanyahu has met his main political rival, Gadi Eisenkot, after the Israeli caretaker prime minister offered to form a unity government under a rotating premiership.

“The discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them,” a joint statement said after the meeting.

Sunday’s meeting, being held at the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, comes more than a month after Israel’s inconclusive October 27 parliamentary elections left neither political bloc with a clear path to power.

Eisenkot, whom President Isaac Herzog tasked with forming a government, has until December 6 to secure a parliamentary majority, with the option to request a one-time 14-day extension, although he has ruled out seeking more time.

But disagreements over the inclusion of parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel and ultra-Orthodox parties have complicated his efforts to form a coalition that would end Netanyahu’s rule.

The blocs led by Netanyahu and Eisenkot have refused to take help from Arab parties, which won a record 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

So, what has Netanyahu offered, and can the two leaders reach an agreement?

What offer did Netanyahu make?

Netanyahu has offered to allow Eisenkot to serve as prime minister first in a power-sharing agreement between their respective parties, Likud and Yashar.

He said Likud, as the largest party in parliament, should ordinarily lead a unity government, but that he was willing to set aside that principle because of the security threats facing Israel.

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Eisenkot welcomed the possibility of negotiations but questioned Netanyahu’s willingness to compromise.

“If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to see how serious it is over the next 24 hours,” Eisenkot said.

The former army chief has accused Netanyahu of deliberately prolonging negotiations to trigger another election, which would allow him to remain caretaker prime minister.

Netanyahu has not publicly specified when the proposed handover from Eisenkot would take place.

Discussions between the two leaders recently stalled, mainly over who would lead the unity government and over the inclusion of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Likud reportedly wants him included, while Yashar insists on his exclusion.

What is a rotational government?

A rotational government is a power-sharing arrangement under which two leaders take turns serving as prime minister during a government’s term.

Under Netanyahu’s proposal, Eisenkot would initially serve as prime minister, with Netanyahu occupying the position for the second half of the coalition government’s tenure.

Israel has experimented with such arrangements before.

In 2020, Netanyahu reached a power-sharing agreement with his then-rival Benny Gantz following three inconclusive elections. However, their government collapsed before Gantz could assume the premiership.

In 2021, Naftali Bennett and Lapid reached a rotation agreement that ended Netanyahu’s 12 consecutive years in power. Lapid subsequently took over from Bennett in 2022, before Netanyahu returned to office following another election.

Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul general in New York, said Eisenkot had little choice but to meet Netanyahu to demonstrate that he had made a genuine effort to form a unity government.

“The problem here is that Netanyahu is pushing as many buttons as he can in order to stay in power,” Pinkas told Al Jazeera.

He said Netanyahu could also seek to remain in office by citing security threats from Iran should negotiations over a unity government fail, describing such a move as a “show of desperation”.

Pinkas added that Netanyahu’s history of failing to honour power-sharing agreements had deepened mistrust among opposition leaders, describing his latest proposal as a “Hail Mary” that he believed would not succeed.

How have other parties reacted?

Netanyahu’s offer has drawn scepticism from opposition parties, some of which have accused him of attempting to cling to power.

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, cochairperson of the centrist Beyachad party, dismissed the proposal as “yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement”.

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Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, which is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government from outside the coalition, also rejected the prospect of Netanyahu remaining in power.

“The democratic majority has decided: this blood-stained, neglectful government must go,” he wrote on X. “It is time to fulfil the shared will of the entire public, Jews and Arabs alike, and remove Netanyahu this very week.”

The leader of the Democrats group, Yair Golan, who has publicly opposed any unity formula with Netanyahu, also rejected the latest offer.

“Enough tricks and deceitful tactics; Netanyahu has lost, and our duty is to respect the will of the voter and form a government of change and rescue,” he posted on X.

What’s happening with the opposition coalition?

Eisenkot’s Yashar has already secured preliminary coalition agreements with Yair Golan’s left-wing Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman’s right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu. Together, the three parties hold 36 seats (Yashar – 21; Democrats – 8; Yisrael Beiteinu – 7), leaving them 25 short of a parliamentary majority.

Under the agreement with Yashar, the Democrats said they would receive four ministerial portfolios:

Public security

Labour and social affairs

Communications

Culture and sport

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Eisenkot announced that he and Lieberman had agreed to sign a deal formally bringing their factions into a coalition.

The party would also receive several parliamentary positions.

Nevertheless, big hurdles remain, including mandatory military conscription.

Eisenkot and his allies have pledged to end military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students — a move strongly opposed by Haredi parties such as United Torah Judaism and Shas, both potential coalition partners.

Why have Arab parties been sidelined?

Attempts to exclude Palestinian-led parties are not new.

Palestinian legal rights group Adalah has documented challenges to Arab candidates or lists in elections in 2003, 2013, 2015, 2020 and 2022.

Attempts to restrict Palestinian political representation were also evident in the run-up to the October 27 election. In September, Israel’s Central Elections Committee voted to exclude Ra’am and the Joint List from the race.

Although the Supreme Court subsequently reversed the bans, Balad party leader Sami Abu Shehadeh, one of the three parties in the Joint List, withdrew his candidacy after the court indicated it would uphold his disqualification.

“The Palestinian parties are sidelined due to deep-seated racism that is omnipresent in Israeli society, which is based, according to Israel’s human rights organisation B’Tselem, [on] a regime of Jewish supremacy,” academic Neve Gordon told Al Jazeera.

“Netanyahu has said for years and particularly since the elections that those who sit with the Palestinian parties or receive their support are traitors,” Gordon, professor of international law and human rights at Queen Mary University of London, added.

Political analyst Ahmed Najjar said their exclusion reflects a broader question about whose political participation Israel considers legitimate.

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“Palestinian citizens may vote, but their elected representatives remain subjected to tests of loyalty and security that are not applied to Jewish parties, including those on the far right,” Najjar told Al Jazeera.

He added that Netanyahu’s offer of a rotating premiership should also be understood as an attempt to exclude Palestinian parties from government while preserving Likud’s political influence.

“By portraying a government supported by them as an ‘existential danger’, he turns their democratic participation into a threat,” he said.

On Saturday, Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas implicitly recognised Hamas as a “terror group”, potentially removing one obstacle to his party joining an Eisenkot-led coalition. Eisenkot has made recognising Hamas as a “terrorist” group one of the conditions for joining his prospective coalition.

Meanwhile, the Joint List has indicated its willingness to support such a government from outside the coalition.

But Najjar said the reluctance to include Palestinian parties exposes a fundamental contradiction in Israeli democracy.

“The 19 Palestinian-led seats are therefore not being sidelined because they lack influence,” he said.

“They are being sidelined precisely because they possess influence, and because recognising that influence would challenge the ethnic hierarchy embedded in Israel’s political system.”