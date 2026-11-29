The joint statement urges a vote in the first quarter of 2027, earlier than the September date set by Mahmoud Abbas.

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France, the United Kingdom and six other European countries have called on the Palestinian Authority to hold elections in the first three months of 2027.

The foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the UK made the call in a joint statement published by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

The countries said the vote is essential for the organisation’s democratic renewal and is “inseparable from the preservation of the two-state solution”.

Delayed vote

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas postponed legislative elections in October. The polls, set to be the first since 2006, were meant to be held on Saturday. He moved them to September 11, 2027, and set a presidential vote for the same day.

The Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee, which Abbas heads, said last month that conditions in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza were not conducive to holding elections, noting that Israel had not allowed election materials or international observers to enter Gaza.

According to the ministers’ statement, “twenty years after the last national election in Palestine”, Palestinians are still being denied the right to vote.

“The holding of free and transparent elections is essential to preserve the democratic principles that must remain at the heart of Palestinian institutions,” they said.

Pressure for reform

The statement warned that the countries’ continued support for the Palestinian Authority “goes hand in hand” with commitments on reform and democratic renewal.

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The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said last month that elections across the occupied Palestinian territory were “long overdue”.

Abbas, who is 90, was last elected in 2005 and has governed by decree since his term expired in 2009.

He had promised French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in writing that he would hold both elections as part of France’s recognition of a Palestinian state in September 2025.

Hamas won the last parliamentary elections in 2006 and formed a government in Gaza. The split with Abbas’s Fatah party, which enjoys a majority in the Palestinian Authority, has lasted since.