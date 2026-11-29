Armed conflict and gaps in healthcare hamper containment efforts as researchers race to develop vaccines.

Ebola has claimed more than 6,000 lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), according to government figures.

Data published on Saturday put the death toll at 6,025, with 12,254 confirmed infections across eight provinces.

The outbreak is the country’s deadliest on record and the second-deadliest globally, after the 2014-2016 epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The DR Congo declared its 17th Ebola outbreak on May 15.

Most infections have been recorded in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, where armed groups have been fighting for decades.

The number of people killed could be substantially higher, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing its analysis of satellite imagery from two of the worst-affected areas.

Nearly half of all confirmed infections have resulted in death, with many patients seeking medical attention too late or avoiding health facilities altogether.

Anna Halford, who coordinates the Ebola response in the DR Congo for the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), previously told Al Jazeera that insecurity was making it difficult to deliver medical supplies and detect infections in some communities.

More than 60 percent of deaths occurred outside treatment centres, according to figures released in early November by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the continent’s public health agency.

With infections also reported in Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya has described the outbreak as the most geographically widespread in the continent’s history.

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There is no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo virus strain responsible for the outbreak, although several vaccine candidates are being developed.

Uganda, which declared its own Ebola outbreak over in July, announced on Friday that it had begun trials of an experimental vaccine produced by the United States pharmaceutical company Moderna.

A second vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, is due to enter clinical trials in the DR Congo on Monday.

Gavi, an international alliance that helps lower-income countries obtain vaccines, has already committed to buying 1.5 million doses of the latter vaccine, which could be made available if trials prove successful and health authorities approve its use.