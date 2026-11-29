The Washington Post reports Iran used the Starlink satellite internet service in the early days of the war.

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As the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, Tehran’s retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting US forces across the Middle East were quick and devastating.

Now, The Washington Post newspaper has reported that Iran used the Starlink satellite internet service, operated by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to wage its military attacks against US forces.

According to the report, which quoted two unnamed people familiar with internal company discussions, Musk was enraged to learn about unauthorised uses of Starlink by Iran, whose communications systems were damaged in US-Israeli attacks.

Starlink is the world’s largest satellite constellation that delivers high-speed internet to remote regions through small satellite receivers. The firm is not licensed for use in Iran, but its service is still active there.

Here’s what we know:

What did the report find?

The Washington Post report, which revealed Iran’s use of Starlink for the first time, is based on information provided by four people familiar with operations. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions from Musk or other organisations.

The report sheds light on how Starlink’s technology has been crucial in modern warfare.

It found that Iran was not the only country that had exploited the technology. It said the US military had also used the militarised version of Starlink, called Starshield, but was using a cheaper plan that was meant for ground operations only to fly one-way drones, one of the sources told the Post.

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Moreover, a classified report for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also described the Iranian military’s use of Starlink, according to the Post.

“Starlink appeared to be an alternative mode of communication for Tehran as US forces focused on degrading traditional communications systems,” the person was quoted as saying. The report was produced by the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), the person said.

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the report.

What do we know about where Iran used Starlink?

US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, did not comment on a request by the Post about the incident or any use by Iran of Starlink, including possible misuse in an attack on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait, the Post reported.

During that attack on March 1, a day after the war was launched, a one-way Iranian drone evaded air defences and hit a US outpost in Kuwait, killing six US soldiers, in what remains the deadliest attack on US forces since the war began.

The US Army said it has completed its investigation into the attack but has not publicly released its findings.

What has the US said?

Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson told the Post that the Department of Defense’s Office of Public Affairs was “not aware” of a CENTCOM report sent to Hegseth.

Wilson also declined to comment on whether Iran was using Starlink more generally in its operations.

Neither Iran nor SpaceX has commented on the report so far.

What is the Starlink service, and how does it work?

Starlink is a satellite network that can connect users to the internet.

It can be accessed in more than 160 countries through a global programme of authorised, vetted resellers.

After Iran cut access to the internet during nationwide protests in January, the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Last month, Iran continued with its crackdown against Starlink with the use of satellite-based internet services and the distribution of Starlink terminals subject to fines and imprisonment.

Still, according to the Post’s report, in the weeks after Iran purportedly used the technology, Musk and SpaceX placed additional restrictions on its sales network, requiring resellers to know the identities of those buying terminals and activating the service.

“Two people familiar with Starlink service said that once the terminals are in the public sphere, it is nearly impossible for the company to eliminate the risk of them falling into adversaries’ hands or being exploited against US forces,” the report said.

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Iran is not the only country that has used Starlink during a war. The Post quoted a former Ukrainian official familiar with talks with Russia as saying Kyiv asked Musk to stop the use of terminals after the army obtained footage of a Russian drone with a Starlink terminal on its wing.

Starlink has also been used during the Sudanese civil war.

What are the Starlink and Starshield rules on usage?

Starlink’s data allocation is based on the plan a consumer selects. The plans range from a residential service plan with unlimited internet and roaming to plans with tiered internet allocation.

Under its acceptable use policy, violations of the agreement include remotely controlling a drone or “unmanned vehicle, unless otherwise contractually permitted by SpaceX”.

Meanwhile, Starshield, the military version of the Starlink service, is governed by the US government. Starlink may not be used for offensive military activity, but Starshield allows for those capabilities.

The US government determines who uses Starshield. During the Russia-Ukraine war, Washington has given Kyiv access to the satellites.