Taipei responds by urging Beijing to take a pragmatic approach to the election results and engage in dialogue.

China says political changes in Taiwan cannot prevent “reunification”, in response to the island’s governing party’s significant gains in local elections.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Sunday that it had noted the election results, adding that it believed mainstream public opinion in Taiwan favoured peace, development and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait.

“No matter how the internal political situation in the island changes, it cannot change the direction and trend of the forward development of exchanges across the Taiwan Strait,” the office said in a statement.

It added that Beijing would continue to “firmly crack down on Taiwan independence separatist forces…, oppose external interference”, and “advance the great cause of national reunification”.

China claims self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council responded by urging Beijing to take a pragmatic approach to the election results and engage in dialogue with the island’s democratically elected government.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won 10 of Taiwan’s 22 mayoral and county leadership races on Saturday, doubling its tally from the 2022 local elections and recording its strongest performance in a decade.

Among the party’s most significant gains was Taichung, Taiwan’s second-most populous city, where DPP legislator Ho Hsin-chun defeated the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT) Johnny Chiang, returning the city to DPP control after eight years.

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However, the KMT retained control of Taipei, where incumbent Mayor Chiang Wan-an defeated the DPP’s Puma Shen, a legislator placed on a Chinese police wanted list over alleged separatist activities.

The elections were largely dominated by domestic issues rather than relations with China. The results may offer an indication of support for the major parties ahead of Taiwan’s presidential election in 2028, although history has repeatedly shown it can be the reverse.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it tracked 33 Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels, and four official ships around the island between 6am on Friday (22:00 GMT on Thursday) and 6am on Saturday (22:00 GMT on Friday).

Previously on Friday, the ministry reported a surge in Chinese military aircraft activity near the island, describing the operation as a “joint combat readiness patrol”.

China has repeatedly conducted military exercises around Taiwan in recent years, while maintaining its refusal to engage in dialogue with Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing considers a “separatist”.

Lai, who also chairs the DPP, maintains that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.