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Rabat, Morocco – Less than two years after withdrawing its troops from Niger, the United States began seeking to rebuild relations with military-led governments in the Sahel, a region where Russia has expanded its security presence and China has established extensive economic ties.

Earlier this year, senior US State Department official Nick Checker visited Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, signalling renewed diplomatic engagement with three West African countries whose relations with Western powers have deteriorated following a series of military coups.

The outreach marked a shift in Washington’s approach. In September 2024, the US completed its military withdrawal from Niger, ending a decade-long security presence in a country that had served as a hub for American counterterrorism operations.

Among the facilities Washington relinquished was Air Base 201, a drone base near the northern Nigerien city of Agadez.

The Sahel, a semi-arid belt stretching across Africa south of the Sahara Desert, has become an arena of geopolitical competition amid persistent insecurity, political upheaval and the erosion of traditional Western influence.

But as Washington seeks to rebuild its relationships with governments in the region, it faces a markedly different political landscape.

How did Russia gain influence in the Sahel?

Military coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Niger in 2023 unfolded against a backdrop of political instability, worsening insecurity and growing dissatisfaction with Western military interventions, particularly those led by France, the former colonial power in all three countries.

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Despite years of international counterterrorism operations, armed groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS) continued to expand their reach across parts of the Sahel.

In Niger, the military government that overthrew elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023 subsequently terminated its military cooperation agreement with Washington, prompting the withdrawal of approximately 1,000 US troops. The US had already suspended security cooperation following the coup.

Russia capitalised on deteriorating relations between the region’s governments and their Western partners, offering military assistance and political support through the Wagner Group, a Russian private military organisation, and later through Africa Corps, which operates under Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

Mohamed Mouttii, a political researcher at the Arab Center for Research, said Moscow’s growing presence reflected a fundamental shift in the region’s international relationships.

“Russia’s growing influence should be understood not simply as a military expansion, but as the result of a political opening created by the deterioration of relations between Sahelian governments and their traditional Western partners,” Mouttii told Al Jazeera.

Moscow has sought to distinguish itself from Western powers by emphasising national sovereignty and offering security assistance without comparable demands for democratic reforms.

However, persistent violence by armed groups has raised questions about the effectiveness of these new security partnerships.

In September 2023, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger established the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a mutual defence pact that became a confederation in July 2024. The three countries subsequently withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the region’s principal political and economic bloc.

The geopolitical competition extends into neighbouring North Africa, where Washington faces different challenges.

Morocco remains a longstanding US security partner, while Algeria maintains close military ties with Russia alongside diplomatic engagement with Washington. Russia’s military presence in eastern Libya adds another dimension to the competition for influence between the Sahel and the Mediterranean.

What is at stake in the competition for critical minerals?

Beyond security, the Sahel’s mineral wealth is another factor shaping international interest in the region.

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Niger possesses substantial uranium resources, while gold mining is a major economic activity in Mali and Burkina Faso. Lithium deposits also offer opportunities at a time of growing international demand for minerals used in batteries and advanced technologies.

In this competition, Washington faces an established rival in China.

Over the past two decades, Beijing has expanded its economic presence across Africa through investments in infrastructure, telecommunications, mining and energy. Its role in global mineral processing and manufacturing supply chains gives it significant influence beyond the extraction of raw materials.

But for African countries, the central economic question is who benefits from the exploitation of these resources.

Ahlam Qafas, an economics professor in the Moroccan city of Kenitra, told Al Jazeera that international partnerships should be assessed according to their contribution to domestic industrialisation, job creation and economic diversification.

She said resource extraction offered limited developmental benefits if it failed to build local production capacity or allow African countries to retain a meaningful share of the economic gains.

For Washington, competing with Beijing therefore involves more than securing access to natural resources. It also raises questions about the scale of US investment and its potential contribution to local economies.

Can Washington balance security interests with democratic commitments?

The administration of US President Donald Trump has signalled a willingness to engage directly with the Sahel’s military-led governments, despite longstanding US concerns over democratic governance and constitutional order.

Under Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, Washington restricted assistance to Niger following the 2023 coup and called for a return to constitutional rule.

The renewed diplomatic outreach raises questions about whether the US will continue to press for democratic reforms while pursuing security and commercial cooperation with military authorities.

Washington’s ability to rebuild its influence has also been complicated by the Trump administration’s restructuring of foreign assistance and the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which had overseen much of the country’s overseas development assistance.

For decades, American development programmes, educational exchanges and institutional partnerships complemented Washington’s diplomatic and military engagement across Africa.

The scaling back of development assistance raises questions about what the US can offer beyond counterterrorism cooperation and commercial agreements in a region grappling with poverty, unemployment and insecurity.

What can the US offer the Sahel?

Although Moscow’s engagement in the Sahel has been particularly visible through military cooperation and arms supplies, Beijing’s influence has been more pronounced in trade, infrastructure and investment.

Washington has traditionally drawn on a combination of security partnerships, development assistance, diplomacy, technology and private investment.

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For the governments of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, however, closer security ties with Russia do not necessarily preclude economic cooperation with China or diplomatic engagement with the US.

Rather than replacing one international partner with another, these governments have sought to diversify their relationships and gain greater control over the terms of their international engagements.

Mary Joyce Takali, cofounder and executive director of Malkia Africa Network, said Washington’s diplomatic outreach should be understood within the broader transformation of US foreign policy towards Africa.

“Washington’s renewed engagement will depend on whether it can offer consistent partnerships that respond to African governments’ political and economic priorities, rather than approaching the continent primarily through the prism of great-power competition,” she said.