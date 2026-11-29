The Salvadoran president warns gangs to disarm and return four missing technicians, or ‘what comes next won’t be pretty’.

Share Bukele threatens Haitian gang members if they do not surrender on social media

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has issued a new warning to gang members in Haiti to surrender following the kidnapping of four Salvadoran technicians.

In a social media post on Sunday, Bukele insinuated consequences if his demands were not met. One demand is the return of the Salvadoran technicians, in exchange for El Salvador’s forces withdrawing from Haiti.

“Lay down your weapons, leave the gangs, run, hand over our technicians alive, and we will leave,” Bukele wrote in Haitian Creole. “Otherwise, what comes next won’t be pretty.”

The kidnapping took place on October 18, when Haitian gang members allegedly ambushed the four technicians, who were serving in the United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force.

Several days later, on October 21, Bukele began a deployment of nearly 2,500 Salvadoran military members to Haiti, with the aim of retrieving the missing technicians.

Bukele has made his iron-fisted approach to gangs in El Salvador a centrepiece of his domestic agenda.

Critics say he has also used the Haitian deployment to advocate for expanding his approach overseas, and in recent weeks, he has frequently posted videos of Salvadoran clashes with Haitian gang members.

In Sunday’s post, he alternated between taunting Haiti’s gangs and encouraging gang members to abandon their fight.

“The gangs in Haiti seem to be nothing but a bunch of cowards who only fight innocent civilians, children, and the elderly. They don’t want to fight real warriors,” Bukele wrote on X.

The Salvadoran technicians have not yet been found, and it is unclear whether they are still alive.

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El Salvador’s deployment has also come with casualties. Earlier this month, three Salvadoran soldiers deployed in Haiti were killed in what Bukele called an “accidental explosion”.

Bukele has said that Salvadoran soldiers who wish to return home from the mission are free to do so.

Human rights groups and the UN, however, have expressed concern that the ongoing Salvadoran deployment could pose a threat to civilians and is acting without proper jurisdiction.

The terms of any arrangement between El Salvador and Haitian authorities have not been made public, raising additional concerns about accountability and transparency.

Still, members of the Haitian public have expressed frustration with the high levels of gang violence, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,167 people between July and September. More than 20,000 people have been killed since 2021.

Earlier this month, thousands of Haitians have held rallies in support of the Salvadoran military presence.

Haiti has been without elected officials at the national level for years: The last presidential election was in 2016, and the last parliamentary race was in 2015.

The last democratically elected national figures – a group of 10 senators – saw their terms expire in 2023.

New elections have been repeatedly delayed, starting under former President Jovenel Moise. His assassination in 2021 helped plunge the country into crisis, with critics denouncing the lack of democratic representation.

Experts say gangs have leveraged questions about the national government’s legitimacy and its disorganisation to expand their reach.

A transitional council was established in 2024 to hold a new presidential race, but it dissolved earlier this year without fulfilling its mandate.

In the months since, the government has repeatedly announced new dates for the election, only to push for further postponement.

Currently, the first round of national elections has been delayed to July 2027. Authorities are struggling to register voters and ensure adequate security for the election.

Earlier this month, Martine Moise, the widow of the last elected president, announced she would run as a candidate in the elections.