Three of the four Iranians hold diplomatic status at the Iranian embassy in Sarajevo while the status of the fourth person is not yet known.

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Four Iranian nationals, three of them with diplomatic status at the Iranian embassy in Sarajevo, have been expelled from Bosnia and Herzegovina over suspected espionage.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic confirmed the expulsion, according to the Croatian news agency Hina, which cited the investigative news portal Istraga.ba in its report on Sunday.

The Hina report said the four Iranians left Bosnia on Wednesday after Konakovic signed a decision declaring them personae non gratae and ordering their expulsion, based on intelligence gathered by Bosnia’s Intelligence and Security Agency.

“This is a security matter. Our role was to act by forwarding the request. This is a matter for the security agencies, and they may comment on it if they wish,” Konakovic said, according to another news portal, Raport.

According to Hina, the four people expelled included Hossein Mahdian Fard, third counsellor at the Iranian embassy in Sarajevo, and two attaches, Morteza Fazali and Ehsan Sajjadi Monazzah.

The status in Bosnia of the fourth individual, Seyed Yaser Seyed Mohammad, has yet to be officially confirmed.

Security agencies identified Fard as an officer of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

The agency is estimated to employ 30,000 personnel and reportedly answers directly to Iran’s supreme leader. It is subject to international sanctions over human rights violations, illicit intelligence activities and covert operations abroad.

Fard had been stationed in Bosnia since mid-2025 when its Ministry of Foreign Affairs accredited him as a counsellor at the Iranian embassy. Before his posting to Sarajevo, he had spent 10 years in the diplomatic service in Germany.

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According to Bosnia’s intelligence agencies, the other three expelled Iranian nationals were linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.