Governor-General Sam Mostyn says Ahmed al-Ahmed awarded the Cross of Valour for displaying ‘the most conspicuous courage’.

A ‌Sydney man who wrestled a gun from ⁠one of ⁠the attackers during a mass shooting at Bondi Beach last year has received Australia’s highest civilian bravery ⁠award, the nation’s governor-general says.

Ahmed al-Ahmed intervened when two men opened fire on a Jewish ⁠celebration at the beach on December 14, killing 15 people and wounding dozens.

Al-Ahmed hid behind parked cars before charging at one of the ‌gunmen from behind, seizing his rifle and knocking him to the ground. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds during his action, which saved several lives, authorities said.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn said on Sunday that al-Ahmed was awarded the Cross of Valour, the sixth honour ⁠of its kind bestowed for civilian bravery.

“Ahmed ⁠Al-Ahmed displayed acts of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril to disarm an armed individual at Bondi Beach,” the ⁠award citation said.

It was one of four bravery awards related to ⁠the attack that sparked new ⁠laws for a national gun buyback, tighter background checks for gun licences and a crackdown on hate crimes.

Three people who died in the attack were given posthumous honours.

Boris and Sofia Gurman were awarded the Star of Courage for their “acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril” while Ruvien Morrison was awarded the Bravery Medal for his “acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances”, the citation said.

Since the shooting, al-Ahmed, a ‌Muslim father of two, has been hailed as a hero around the world, including by United States President Donald ‌Trump, ‌who said he was “a very, very brave person” who saved many lives.