The Liberal-National coalition ends 12 years of Labor state government as voters turn against the governing party in one of its traditional strongholds.

Australia’s governing Labor Party has suffered a crushing defeat in the southeastern Victorian state election, with the conservative opposition securing a parliamentary majority.

The Liberal-National coalition won at least 49 seats in the 88-member lower house, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) projections, with 57.5 percent of votes counted following Saturday’s election.

The Greens secured six seats and Labor just three, with another 30 seats still undecided.

Outgoing Premier Ben Carroll conceded defeat after losing his seat of Niddrie in Melbourne. He said he accepted responsibility for the election result, which ended 12 years of Labor government in Victoria, one of its traditional strongholds.

“As leader, I take full responsibility,” Carroll said, according to ABC.

Conservatives return to power

Liberal leader Jess Wilson, 36, is set to become Victoria’s youngest premier and the first woman elected to the position.

Wilson, who entered state parliament in 2022 and took over the Victorian Liberal Party leadership in November 2025, campaigned on tackling crime, improving roads and reducing state debt.

Her financial plans include partially privatising Melbourne’s sewerage network, scaling back infrastructure projects and reversing Labor’s plans to expand free kindergarten.

Wilson acknowledged the scale of the challenges facing her incoming government, warning that rebuilding Victoria would take years.

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The coalition last won an election in Victoria in 2010, governing for four years before Labor returned to power.

Mounting pressure on Albanese

The result is a setback for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose federal Labor government won a second term in May 2025.

A Newspoll survey published by The Australian newspaper last week suggested Albanese’s approval rating had fallen to its lowest level since he took office.

The defeat in Victoria followed months of political turmoil within the state government. Carroll replaced Jacinta Allan as premier in July and launched a royal commission into allegations of criminal activity and corruption involving major infrastructure projects.

Economic pressures have also intensified nationally. On November 3, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.85 percent amid persistent inflation and economic uncertainty stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran.

One Nation gains ground

The election also highlighted growing support for Pauline Hanson’s far-right, anti-immigration One Nation party, particularly outside Melbourne.

The party fielded candidates in all 88 lower-house constituencies, compared with just five in the 2022 state election, the Reuters news agency reported.

Preliminary figures reported by the ABC on Saturday evening showed One Nation attracting 32.3 percent of first-preference votes in regional Victoria, compared with 15.7 percent in metropolitan areas.

Despite the surge in support, the party had yet to secure a lower-house seat in ABC’s latest projections.

“One Nation is snapping at the heels of the political establishment, Labor and Liberal both, and they know it,” Hanson told supporters.

The party’s performance in elections for the 40-member upper house could determine its influence over the incoming government’s legislative agenda.

Counting remains under way, with the final composition of the state parliament yet to be determined.