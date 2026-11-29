Aden, the government’s interim capital and Yemen’s aid hub, could be the next front line, putting millions who rely on its port and airport at risk.

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Yemen’s dire humanitarian situation is at risk of worsening as Aden, a lifeline for food and aid, faces serious disruptions from fighting in the south of the country, experts have warned.

Since the country’s return to full-scale war in September, the Houthis, an armed group also known as Ansar Allah (Arabic for Supporters of God), have made rapid advances in southern Yemen.

The Iran-backed group is now within 60km (37 miles) of Aden, the interim capital of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, having captured all of the Red Sea coast earlier this year.

The danger that fighting could spill into Aden, one of the last logistics hubs for aid to people in government-held areas, has left international humanitarian organisations concerned that their operations could be disrupted if fighting in the city breaks out.

“Aden is a vital hub for the humanitarian response in Yemen. Its port and airport are key entry points for aid supplies and humanitarian staff,” Ibrahim El Haddad, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)’s information division, told Al Jazeera.

Disruptions to this logistics hub could leave millions of deprived and displaced Yemenis without essential aid, even as the United Nations warns the country’s acute humanitarian crisis is set to worsen in the next six months.

Here’s what you should know.

Why is Aden so important to Yemen’s aid effort?

Aden, which sits on Yemen’s southern coast overlooking the Gulf of Aden, has been the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government not long after the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and forced the government south.

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But Aden has been riddled with instability between government forces and southern separatists, who were officially ousted from institutions in the city following a Saudi-backed offensive earlier this year. After the Yemeni army withdrew from its last Red Sea stronghold earlier this month, government forces and southern separatist fighters have been preparing to defend Aden from a likely Houthi assault.

Aden is home to a vital commercial port through which much of Yemen’s humanitarian aid enters the country. It also hosts Yemen’s only international airport, serving as the main gateway for imports and outbound flights for medical emergencies.

The city has long served as a key site for the UN’s humanitarian operations in the country. Other international aid groups also have offices there, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Oxfam, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW).

The repeated detention of humanitarian workers and international sanctions have driven many international humanitarian efforts out of Houthi-controlled Yemen. The UN accuses the group of holding 73 personnel in detention, some having been held for several years.

“Most international organisations, as a result of the Houthi detention of employees of the UN, international organisations and embassies, relocated to Aden,” said Mustafa Nasr, founder of the Taiz-based Studies and Economic Media Center (SEMC). “This also coincided with US sanctions against the Houthis.”

Although still outside the zone of direct fighting, Aden has been targeted by Houthi missiles over the past weeks, including the alleged targeting of its airport.

Highlighting the city’s importance, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major-General Turki al-Malki said on Sunday that Aden was a “red line” for the Arab military force, which is backing the government, and would do whatever it takes to defend it.

How does aid get to Houthi-controlled areas?

Aid imports enter Houthi-controlled territories – where some 80 percent of Yemen’s population lives – primarily through Red Sea ports such as Hodeidah and Mocha, both under the Iran-backed group’s control.

Hodeidah handles about 80 percent of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports, but air raids on Houthi targets at the port last week raised concerns that the country’s most important lifeline could be cut off.

Taiz, a pro-government stronghold and Yemen’s third-largest city, has been largely cut off from the aid lifeline since the Houthis encircled and besieged it in October, plunging it into an acute food, fuel, water and medical crisis.

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The World Food Programme (WFP) said in October it had been unable to reach more than 600,000 people dependent on humanitarian assistance in Taiz.

Nearly 250,000 people had lost access to essential healthcare, including more than 186,000 children younger than five years old, OCHA warned.

Al Jazeera correspondent Hadeel al-Yamani reported on Sunday that government hospitals in the city had not received international aid in more than a month. This crisis has forced patients to bear the expenses of treatment for widespread illnesses, complicated medical conditions and chronic diseases, despite the abject poverty in a city which has spent years as a battleground of the war between government forces and the Houthis.

“The response itself reaches people across the whole country, and it relies heavily on UN, international and national NGO partners who work in communities throughout Yemen,” El Haddad said.

The bifurcated nature of aid efforts in Yemen, controlled by at least two forces, is also reflected in efforts to gather data on the country’s crisis. On Friday, the UN projected that 5.4 million people in government-held regions – 51 percent – would face crisis-level hunger by December, with 1.8 million reaching emergency conditions. But agencies could not obtain a similar level of analysis for Houthi-held regions.

Countrywide, it estimated that 52 percent would face crisis-level hunger by year’s end.

What happens to aid if fighting moves into Aden?

Although aid efforts in government areas have been more successful than in Houthi-controlled territories, the situation remains tenuous in the south. As the Houthis have continued their advances in Yemen in recent months, the number of displaced people reliant on diminishing aid supplies has grown.

Some of the 300,000 people displaced by fighting since September have gone south, adding to 3.1 million displaced already in government-held areas.

UN emergency relief coordinator, Tom Fletcher, appeared at a distribution centre in Aden governorate on Saturday, calling it the “first port of call” for struggling Yemenis. He also warned that aid efforts were “underfunded, overstretched and under attack”.

The UN has warned that severe funding cuts have led to a dramatic reduction in humanitarian assistance to Yemen.

Meanwhile, NRC secretary-general, Jan Egeland, told the AFP news agency on Friday that there is a “big difference” between the humanitarian situation in the south, where NGOs still operate, and the north, where “we are so few”, warning that millions are starving.

“I have never ever in my many years as a humanitarian worker seen so few humanitarian groups faced with so desperate needs among so many millions of people as in northern Yemen,” he said.

But all signs pointed towards a further escalation as the Houthis close in on Aden city, which could worsen the aid situation in the south, SEMC’s Nasr said, one of the last “safe havens” for NGOs in Yemen.

“There are no indications of de-escalation or a cessation of hostilities. The risks will therefore resume for [Aden’s] port, the airport or various other facilities that may come under attack in the next phase of the war,” Nasr told Al Jazeera.

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“If the confrontations extend to Aden or continue there, this will endanger these organisations and could force them to leave Yemen.”