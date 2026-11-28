About 1.8 million people face emergency levels of hunger in government-held areas, according to the UN.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government forces have launched multiple air strikes across Houthi-held territory, with at least 121 Houthis killed or injured over the past day.

Reporting from the capital, Sanaa, Al Jazeera’s Yousef Mawry said on Saturday that more than six Yemeni governorates were hit overnight by the Saudi-led coalition, which backs the government forces.

“In the capital, Sanaa, 13 people were injured, including three critically, who were rushed to a hospital after a gas station was hit in the Tahrir district. The attack also hit homes and shops,” he said.

The second air attack in Sanaa, according to the Houthis, killed a man and his wife after it hit their home, he added.

He also listed an attack on a fuel station in the district of Bani Matar, on the outskirts of Sanaa, a raid on the southern city of Taiz and five air raids in the strategic city of Mocha, along the Red Sea coastline, which targeted a power station.

The “Dawn of Yemen” government offensive comes as fighting has escalated in Yemen in the past months, with Saudi-led coalition forces ramping up operations against the Houthis.

At least 121 Houthis killed or injured

Military spokesman Colonel Majed al-Nuzaili said earlier on Friday that government forces carried out 726 attacks against Houthi positions in the 24 hours prior, and claimed 121 fighters and commanders were killed or wounded. He added that fighting was ongoing in Ma’rib, al-Jawf, Taiz, Lahij, Shabwah, Midi and al-Dhale areas.

Houthi-affiliated media reported that a Saudi air strike killed 11 civilians, most of them children, in al-Turbah in Taiz governorate.

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Al Jazeera could not confirm the death toll, and coalition forces did not comment.

Meanwhile, the government-run Saba news agency reported that Houthi attacks on government locations in Taiz on Saturday also resulted in the death of three civilians, including a 10-year-old boy. Three others, including an infant, were wounded.

Coalition officials added that a Houthi missile launched at Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh was intercepted and that Houthi attacks on government positions along the al-Masrakh district front, south of Taiz, were repelled.

The claims and casualties could not be independently verified.

Yemen sinks deeper into hunger crisis

Yemen has been racked by violence since the Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and other parts of the country in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia to lead a military coalition in support of the internationally recognised government in March 2015.

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis resumed in July amid tensions surrounding the US-Israel war on Iran, and after a 2022 ceasefire collapsed.

The renewed violence has worsened an ongoing humanitarian crisis, with thousands displaced and the prices of food, fuel and other necessities soaring.

Aid groups warn the crisis has been deepened by dramatic aid cuts by donors like the United States and other Western countries in the past year.

The World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization warned on Friday that Yemen is among nations facing the gravest risk of food insecurity, and that hunger is likely to worsen there over the next six months.

About 1.8 million people faced emergency levels of hunger in government-held areas, according to the agencies’ analysis. More than 300,000 people have been newly displaced since the escalation began, mostly in Taiz, Lahij and Aden provinces, the report said.

The encirclement of the city of Taiz has created conditions resembling a siege, it warned, adding that Houthi-held areas were becoming harder to access and monitor, and that the group was holding 73 UN staff.

The Houthis encircled Taiz city in early October.

A UN assessment earlier in February had found 18.3 million people across the country – more than half the population – were in crisis or worse.