Albanese leaves the Costa Rican airport where she has been held after the court orders her to be released from the premises.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory, has left Costa Rica’s Santamaria airport after being denied entry to the country and spending a second night held up there.

Costa Rica’s move on Thursday to hold Albanese at the airport put the small Central American country’s increasingly close alignment with the United States and Israel on security and foreign policy into the spotlight.

“I’m outside the airport. Finally. Thank you to everyone who helped me,” Albanese said on X at about 07:00 GMT on Saturday, after sending a series of posts from the airport serving the capital city, San Jose.

She wrote earlier, at about 04:00 GMT, that the Constitutional Court of the country ordered her to “be let out to go to a hotel and rest and the immigration police does not let me”, adding: “Am I detained? HELP?”

She also said Air France staff were “actively ignoring” the Constitutional Court ruling with excuses, adding that she had been awake for more than 50 hours.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Friday he was “deeply concerned” by Costa Rica’s decision to bar Albanese from entering the country and urged authorities to reconsider after she was stopped at Juan Santamaria airport.

The UN Human Rights Office said on X that Albanese was denied entry on “claimed national security grounds”.

Albanese, in another post on X, lamented the uncomfortable conditions in the airport, adding that she was “counting the hours till my flight tomorrow”, without specifying the destination.

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But the Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica’s Supreme Court confirmed late on Friday that her destination would be Mexico when it issued a second interim order, directing that she be transferred to a hotel, according to the AFP news agency.

She had previously told local media that she intended to travel on to Mexico, but that immigration authorities told her she needed to return to France, to which she objected.

Albanese also said authorities took her passport and that she was offered a detention room to sleep.

The US-aligned government of Costa Rica asserted that Albanese was the subject of an “international alert over links to terrorist acts”.

Italian embassy assisting Albanese

The Italian Embassy in Costa Rica is providing consular assistance to Albanese after Costa Rican authorities denied her entry, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

The ministry said the Italian ambassador contacted Albanese and sent a consular official to the airport to help.

Italian officials have repeatedly urged Costa Rican authorities to allow her entry, but Albanese remains in the airport’s international transit area and has not formally entered the country, it added.

Albanese had travelled to Costa Rica to receive an honorary doctorate from the state-run University of Costa Rica.

A UN special rapporteur is an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and report on rights abuses in a specific country.

Albanese, who has been sanctioned by the US under measures related to the International Criminal Court, said she hoped Costa Rica would reverse the decision and rejected what she described as efforts to link her to “terrorism”.

Albanese has become one of the most outspoken international critics of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, making her a frequent target of pro-Israel officials and governments. Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, praised Costa Rica’s decision in a post on X.