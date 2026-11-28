More than 400 people have signed an open letter urging Costa Rica’s candidate to lead the United Nations, Rebeca Grynspan, to speak out after her government denied entry to UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory Francesca Albanese.

In an open letter published by the Costa Rican news outlet SURCOS Digital on Friday, signatories urged UN secretary-general frontrunner Grynspan to press Costa Rica to admit Albanese, who is being held for a second night at an airport near San Jose.

The signatories asked Grynspan to implore the Costa Rican government to “reconsider its decision, allow Francesca Albanese to enter the country and guarantee her rights to freedom of expression”.

“We believe that the independence of someone aspiring to hold the position of Secretary General is also expressed in their ability to defend the principles of the Organization when these are compromised by actions of the very State that promotes their candidacy,” said the letter, spearheaded by Juliana Martinez Franzoni, a professor at the University of Costa Rica.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has already urged Costa Rica to reconsider.

Grynspan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The call puts Grynspan, a former Costa Rican vice president who now heads the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in the spotlight at a critical moment. She led the November 20 Security Council straw poll to succeed Antonio Guterres as UN secretary-general, though two veto-wielding members opposed her candidacy in that round of secret voting.

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As Grynspan, 70, vies for the top job, member states will be watching whether and how she responds after the government backing her candidacy barred a UN expert from entering the country.

The race has already drawn scrutiny of another candidate, the United Arab Emirates’ Lana Nusseibeh, over her defence of her government’s position on Sudan.

Earlier this month, Grynspan told Al Jazeera: “The UN must become less risk-averse. Its biggest risk today is the risk of not trying.”

“I have listened to people who need the UN but increasingly doubt it can act. They want leadership willing to take risks for peace,” she added.

If Grynspan secures the top UN job, she will become the first woman and the first person of Jewish descent to hold the post of UN secretary-general.