The trial targets the less common Bundibugyo strain behind the Ebola outbreak in neighbouring DRC.

Africa’s first clinical trial has begun in Uganda of an mRNA vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain behind a deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The ⁠state-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) said in a statement on Friday that the trial began in collaboration with Moderna, a United States-based company which manufactures the vaccine.

The Ugandan trial is the second ⁠for the vaccine, after Moderna began ⁠its first human trial of the shots in Canada in August, targeting adults from 18 to 65 years old.

UVRI said the ⁠Ugandan trial will for the first time test the vaccine’s safety and ⁠ability to trigger an immune response in ⁠children aged 1 year and above, and aims to enrol 224 volunteers.

“Children are often among those hardest hit when Ebola strikes, yet they ‌are too often the last to benefit from new vaccines,” said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition ‌for ‌Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is helping fund the vaccine.

Other options

The other potential candidate for combating the Bundibugyo strain is the ChAdOx1 adenoviral vector vaccine developed by India’s Serum Institute and the University of Oxford. It will begin testing in the DRC on Monday.

But Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which brings together government and private donors to help developing countries acquire jabs at affordable prices, is not waiting.

It signed a purchase commitment last week with the Serum Institute for 1.5 million doses of ChAdOx1, and plans to have “hundreds of thousands” ready to deploy should the trials prove successful and be approved by the World Health Organization and the DRC government.

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Emanuele Capobianco, Gavi’s director of global health security, said he hoped trials of the drug would conclude in early 2027 and that, if successful, the purchase deal could move up deployment by months.

On Thursday, DRC government data showed that at least 12,021 Ebola infections have been confirmed, including 5,904 deaths since the outbreak began in mid-May.

Uganda declared its Ebola outbreak over on July 28. It had recorded 20 infections and two deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.