Madrid, Spain – Voters in Spain are set to head to the polls in an election that could open the door to the far right entering the country’s national government, half a century after the end of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.

After a bitter campaign largely focused on housing and immigration, Sunday’s snap vote pits two sharply different accounts of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s eight years in power against each other. One says the country has become a bastion of social progress and a driver of economic growth in a largely stagnant Europe. The other, embraced by the opposition conservatives and the far right, says Spain needs a profound change after years of alleged corruption and opportunism.

“They [the elections] have been framed in plebiscitary terms, as a vote for or against Pedro Sanchez’s leadership,” Alvaro Sanchez-Garcia, a political scientist and postdoctoral fellow at Spain’s Centre for Political and Constitutional Studies, told Al Jazeera. In a campaign this polarising, he said, voters who switch parties tend to stay within the same bloc, with only a few crossing from left to right or the other way around.

Polls suggest the conservative People’s Party (PP) will win most seats but will need the far-right Vox party – projected to finish third – to secure the 176 seats required for an outright majority in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies. Most surveys suggest the PP and Vox would reach that number together, giving PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo a path to power through either a coalition or a minority government backed by Vox in parliament.

Despite the unfavourable predictions, Sanchez has expressed optimism that left-leaning voters will mobilise in large numbers come election day to prevent a right-wing surge. In 2023, his PSOE had finished second but Sanchez secured another term with support from parties to his left, and Catalan and Basque groupings.

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“I can’t conceive of us losing,” he said in a radio interview on Friday, before addressing supporters at his final campaign rally in the capital, Madrid: “This election about one thing only: Whether Spain moves forward or goes backwards.”

In power since 2018, Sanchez says Spain has never been in a better shape, pointing to the dynamism of the country’s economy. The European Commission forecasts growth of 2.6 percent for Spain this year, compared with 1.2 percent for the eurozone.

Sanchez has become a popular figure among Europe’s progressives at a time of a wider shift to the right across the European Union. The 54-year-old has frequently clashed with US President Donald Trump, refused to increase defence spending to 5 percent as requested by other NATO members and called Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide.

But at home, not everyone sees him the same way. “People abroad think he is a hero, but not here,” said Isabel Labayen, a longtime PP voter. “How is it possible that we are praised abroad but people [in Spain] can’t afford a house, food or have doctor appointments in months rather than days?” the 64-year-old asked. “We have a problem.”

Housing was also what brought the election forward. Sanchez called the snap vote in October after parliament rejected two measures intended to protect renters following protests over high housing costs and evictions.

Opponents say Sanchez’s moments on the world stage have failed to translate into better living conditions for people in Spain. “You can’t eat GDP,” Feijoo told the prime minister during a televised debate last week.

Critics also say the economic indicators might have indeed improved, but this was mostly driven by the absorption of foreign labour; the minimum wage has increased, but average salaries have remained the same; and services feel increasingly stretched as foreign-born residents have grown by more than four million since the PSOE took power in 2018.

Sanchez’s reputation has also been tarnished by corruption cases involving his inner circle and family, the handling of a migration crisis in the North African enclave of Ceuta earlier this year and two deadly train crashes a few months apart that provided the opposition with ammunition to attack the government for overseeing a failed state that very much needs repairing.

This has energised Vox, which has become a rising political force in recent years. Campaigning on giving Spaniards “national priority” – a system that would create a two-tier society in which Spanish nationals would have better access to social benefits – and banning mass regularisation of migration, the far-right party is predicted to make the biggest gains compared with the other major parties. In 2023, it secured 33 of the 350 seats in Congress; it is now set to double that, capturing about 18 percent of the national vote.

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“We’re governed by a criminal mafia, led by an unscrupulous boss who knows no bounds when it comes to lying,” Vox leader Santiago Abascal told supporters at his last rally, held inside a bullring in Valencia, on Friday.

Feijoo has previously said he would prefer the PP to rule on its own, with Vox supporting it in parliament, rather than forming a joint governing coalition. That will depend on numbers: should the far-right party make major gains, it will have stronger leverage in any negotiations.

Yolanda Roman, the global director for public affairs at ATREVIA, said the prospect of a PP-Vox coalition seems to frighten voters less than it did in 2023. That could make it harder for the Socialists to rally voters by warning them about the far right entering government. “I see less fear,” she said, “or maybe we have come to terms with the idea that this is happening.”

The two parties already govern together in four regions, including the former socialist stronghold of Andalusia. Judging by what Vox has demanded of the PP in regional negotiations, Sanchez-Garcia said, a strong result on Sunday could embolden it to ask for key ministries.

Polling stations will open at 9am local time (08:00 GMT) and close at 8pm (19:00 GMT). Official provisional results will start trickling in straight away, with the overall picture expected to be clear before midnight.