Hundreds rescued at sea off islands of Crete and Gavdos in less than 24 hours, according to Greek coastguard figures.

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Two people have died as about 1,000 migrants and refugees in boats were rescued and taken to the Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos, according to coastguard reports.

They showed that Greek authorities and the European border agency Frontex picked up hundreds of people in boats between the early hours of Friday and Saturday afternoon.

There was no immediate information on their nationalities but all are believed to have sailed from Libya.

The bodies of two people who had reached shore were recovered on Gavdos on Saturday, authorities said. It was not immediately clear how they died, but local media reported that the boat they were on apparently struck rocks as it arrived.

In the same operation, 41 others were rescued, including four survivors who were transported to a hospital on Crete for medical treatment.

The coastguard also reported six rescue operations since Friday evening when 391 migrants and refugees were brought to safety.

As darkness fell on Saturday evening, the coastguard continued to report more arrivals, with three boats carrying more than 150 people found south of Crete.

In another operation on Saturday, 102 migrants, including 16 women and five minors, were transferred to the port of Heraklion, Crete’s main city, authorities said.

The long sea crossing from Libya to Greece’s southern shores has become one of the most frequently used and deadliest migration routes in the world.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has recorded tens of thousands of migrant deaths and disappearances in the Mediterranean Sea since its Missing Migrants Project began in 2014. So far this year, 2,164 people have been recorded dead or missing in the Mediterranean, following 2,185 in 2025.

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Greece has long been a first port of arrival for people migrating from African and Asian countries, though the total has ⁠⁠decreased in recent years as the Greek government, with EU support, has increased sea and border security as well as deportations.

But arrivals from North Africa have ⁠⁠recently surged, opening a new southern route to ⁠⁠Gavdos and Crete. Earlier this month, 22 bodies were found in two boats sailing from Libya to southern Greece.