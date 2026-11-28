Anger and frustration erupt over record-high electricity rates, surging cost of living and deteriorating basic services.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans have protested in the capital, San Juan, as anger and frustration erupted over record-high electricity rates, the surging cost of living, deteriorating basic services and other issues.

Retirees, university students, bus drivers and others joined Friday’s protest organised by some 30 groups ranging from unions to religious organisations. The crowds gathered in front of a mall for what organisers dubbed the “Day of National Outrage”.

Hundreds of demonstrators arrived by bus in San Juan from dozens of cities and towns across the island.

Asked what problems Puerto Rico had, 74-year-old Radames Garcia Badillo said: “Where to start? The outrage is absolute.”

He said that power and water services are unreliable and that his neighbourhood goes dark at least once a week for several hours. He also decried a sharp increase in the cost of living.

“We’re buying less because things are extremely expensive,” he said. “For us retirees, it is essential to make every dollar stretch.”

The protest, one of the largest in the US territory since Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez took office in January 2025, grew throughout the day as demonstrators took over one of the island’s main highways, forcing its closure.

Organisers estimated that some 8,000 people took part, according to local media.

Many in the crowd waved or wore the Puerto Rican flag. Some chose the flag from before the island became a US commonwealth in 1952, often a sign of cultural pride and sometimes of resistance.

Soaring electricity bills

“Things have never been good in Puerto Rico, but they keep getting worse,” said Veronica Ishtar, a visual arts student.

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This week alone, she said the power in her neighbourhood went out 12 times.

In addition, monthly electricity bills for some residential customers recently rose about 18 percent, with the new rate per kilowatt-hour far surpassing the average for residential customers on the US mainland, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Some protesters blamed Luma Energy, a private company that oversees the transmission and distribution of power on the island.

Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court approved a move to cancel the government’s contract with Luma on Wednesday, but many now worry about what comes next.

Puerto Rico’s Association of Industries said the cancellation could discourage private investment and jeopardise existing projects as crews continue to repair a grid razed by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The leaders of several groups that organised the protest pledged to keep pushing for change.

“We must begin to channel the rage,” said Hernaliz Vazquez, executive director of Sierra Club Puerto Rico. “We must begin to organise the indignation felt by people who do not know what to do.”