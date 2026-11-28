Key mayoral race in Taipei, a stronghold of the opposition Kuomintang, tests the governing Democratic Progressive Party.

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Taiwan is choosing mayors, council members and other local leaders across its 22 cities and counties in an election that has been unusually competitive in some of the island’s biggest cities.

Polls opened at 8am (00:00 GMT) on Saturday and will close at 4pm (08:00 GMT), with results expected early in the evening.

Voters are casting ballots at schools, temples and community centres.

About 11,000 positions are at stake in the “nine-in-one” elections, named for the nine categories of local government posts being contested.

The Taipei race

A key contest is for the mayor of the capital, Taipei, a traditional stronghold of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the KMT, who won by a double-digit margin in the last election and is seen as a possible future presidential candidate, faces a strong challenge from Puma Shen of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Shen is an academic-turned-lawmaker and an expert on China’s information warfare. China has denounced him, and Chinese police say he is wanted for “separatism”. He entered the race as the underdog, but has drawn huge crowds at his rallies.

Shen’s victory in the KMT’s heartland could be seen as “quite shameful” in Beijing, said Austin Wang, a political scientist at the University of Nevada.

Chiang told supporters the race was “very close”.

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Shen cancelled a final rally over traffic concerns and held an online event instead, which drew more than 500,000 viewers on YouTube. President William Lai Ching-te of the DPP also urged voters at a rally in neighbouring New Taipei City to back the party’s candidates there.

Other notable races are in New Taipei City, Taiwan’s most populous city, and Kaohsiung, in the south. New Taipei City’s incumbent mayor is from the KMT, while Kaohsiung’s mayoral office is held by the DPP.

China’s pressure

The vote will not directly change Taiwan’s China policy, and campaigns have focused on local issues such as transport, childcare and the environment.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly weighed in, and the vote is being closely watched there.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said it tracked 30 Chinese military aircraft around the island on Friday, 26 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait in a “joint combat readiness patrol” with warships.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has warned that Beijing is trying to influence the outcome through “cognitive warfare” and “transnational repression”.

China’s Defence Ministry said this week that “reunification” is an unstoppable trend.

In the last local elections four years ago, the KMT won 14 cities and counties, the DPP five and other parties or independents three. The KMT traditionally favours closer ties with Beijing, while the DPP rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Analysts say local results are an unreliable guide to the outcome of the next presidential election, due in early 2028. Lai is expected to seek a second term.

The KMT could begin debating its presidential ticket soon after the vote. The likely candidates include outgoing Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen and parliamentary speaker Han Kuo-yu.

KMT chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, is also seen as a possible challenger, though she could face pressure to step down if the party does badly.