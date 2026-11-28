Voters across Taiwan have cast ballots for mayors, council members and other local leaders.

The candidate for Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang party (KMT) has secured re-election in the mayoral race for the capital, Taipei, after his main rival conceded defeat.

Voters on Saturday cast ballots for some 11,000 positions across Taiwan’s 16 counties and “six municipalities”, or largest cities, in local elections closely watched by China, which considers the self-ruling island to be a part of its territory and has pledged reunification by force if necessary.

The DPP looked set to clinch half of the municipalities, taking back Taichung – the island’s second most populous city – along with Tainan and Kaohsiung.

But its Taipei candidate, academic Puma Shen, conceded defeat late on Saturday to incumbent Chiang Wan-an of the KMT. Chiang won by a double-digit margin in the previous election and is seen as a possible future presidential candidate.

In addition to the capital, the KMT is likely to win the other two municipalities: New Taipei City, the most populous of the six municipalities, and Taoyuan.

Election campaigns ahead of the vote centred on domestic issues including transport, childcare and the environment, rather than disputed ties with China.

The KMT traditionally favours closer ties with Beijing, while the ruling DPP rejects China’s sovereignty claims. KMT chairwoman Cheng Li-wun met Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said 33 Chinese warplanes encircled Taiwan on Friday, including bombers and fighter jets, along with eight warships.

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The KMT dominated the last local elections, winning across 14 cities and counties. The DPP managed only 5, while other parties and independents took 3.

Preparations and campaigns for the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections are expected to start after Saturday’s election results.

President William Lai Ching-te of the DPP is likely to run again, while outgoing Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen could be the KMT’s frontrunner.