Khartoum, Sudan – When Musa Abdelrahman, 54, returned to Khartoum in March via a government-organised repatriation scheme, he hoped the relative stability of the capital would mean his life could be rebuilt at home.

Abdelrahman lived close to Khartoum International Airport. When war broke out between former allies, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, his neighbourhood became one of the epicentres of the war in Sudan, which has now killed tens of thousands.

When Abdelrahman returned home from Egypt, he found a city with infrastructure and basic services ruined and exhausted. The most visible illustration of this was rubbish piling up on streets across the capital.

When rubbish collection trucks fail to arrive – which they inevitably do – neighbourhoods turn into open dumps with residents forced to endure foul smells and swarms of insects.

“The problem is not just about how the city looks; it has started affecting our daily lives,” Abdelrahman told Al Jazeera. “We want to live in a clean environment, with waste collection trucks operating regularly, rather than waiting for rubbish to pile up until it becomes a bigger problem.”

Breakdown in civil life

The war in Sudan has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with about nine million people currently displaced and poverty rates dropping to levels last seen in the 1980s.

Politically, the country remains divided between rival RSF and SAF administrations, but with resources focused on the war, civilian life has been decimated.

After the SAF recaptured the capital in March 2025 – and subsequently lifted a curfew and the state of emergency – residents perceived the city as safe enough to return to.

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About 2.88 million people had returned to Khartoum State by October 28, 2026, the highest number among Sudan’s states. Khartoum and its neighbouring Omdurman have also been a refuge for millions of people fleeing the fighting currently embroiling western and southern Sudan.

Despite the relative stability in the capital now, widespread challenges remain in restoring basic services due to the destruction of infrastructure and the limited capacity of public services to meet growing needs, as thousands descend on Khartoum.

Refuse collection worker Saeed Koko said that public services are struggling to deal with the garbage crisis given their limited resources.

“Before the war, waste collection services covered most residential neighbourhoods in Khartoum, and rubbish was collected more regularly, although waste management had been a longstanding problem in the city for years,” he said.

“Today, waste collection vehicles mainly operate in the major markets, while many residential neighbourhoods are left without regular waste collection services. As a result, rubbish accumulates in streets and open spaces for long periods.”

The war has strained all public services in Khartoum, and Koko said refuse collectors lack the specialised workforce and equipment they had before the conflict.

“We need more waste collection vehicles, equipment and workers. The war displaced many workers, and we lost some of them because of the conflict,” he said.

Sawsan Omar, a woman who has returned to Omdurman, said residents in Khartoum State have resorted to burning piles of rubbish.

“Sometimes we cannot open the windows or sit outside because of the smells and smoke. What worries us most is the impact on children and older people,” Omar told Al Jazeera.

“We do not want to live surrounded by rubbish, nor should we have to breathe in the smoke from burning it. We appeal to the authorities to provide waste collection trucks and containers in residential neighbourhoods and ensure that rubbish is collected regularly. All we want is to live in a clean and safe environment and to feel that returning to our homes means returning to normal life.”

Disease risk

Dr Al-Fatih Mahmoud, a public health specialist, said that repeated exposure to toxic fumes and pollutants posed long-term health risks to residents.

“Inhaling these emissions can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, coughing and shortness of breath. It can also worsen asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory conditions. Children, older people, pregnant women and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable to these health risks,” said Mahmoud.

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“Therefore, the continued accumulation and burning of waste in residential neighbourhoods constitute a public health threat that requires urgent intervention. This should include regular waste collection and removal, safe waste disposal methods, preventing waste burning in residential areas, strengthening health and environmental monitoring, and raising public awareness about the dangers of these practices.”

The current build-up of rubbish “creates favourable conditions for the breeding of flies, mosquitoes and rodents, increasing the risk of disease transmission and the spread of infections among residents,” Mahmoud told Al Jazeera.

“The decomposition of waste and its exposure to environmental factors, coupled with the possibility of pollutants seeping into water and food sources, may increase the risk of gastrointestinal diseases, including diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, typhoid and cholera. It may also contribute to the spread of insect-borne diseases such as dengue fever and malaria, depending on environmental conditions and the prevalence of disease-carrying vectors.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in a report on conditions facing returnees to Khartoum, cited the lack of solid waste management services as a growing concern among residents and returnees.

Waste collection and transportation vehicles, maintenance workshops and spare parts warehouses have been damaged in fighting, while large numbers of waste containers were lost.

Political analyst Ali Mansour Hasballah told Al Jazeera that the war has damaged refuse facilities and equipment, displaced workers, and caused widespread acts of vandalism and theft against public property. Hasballah said restoring public services in Khartoum requires more than temporary clean-up campaigns. “It requires rehabilitating public service institutions, providing resources and equipment, restoring the workforce, and developing sustainable plans to ensure that services reach all neighbourhoods,” he said.

“The impact of the war in Khartoum … has also extended to state institutions and the essential services that people depend on in their daily lives, including electricity, healthcare, water and waste management,” Hasballah told Al Jazeera.

“The waste crisis is one of the clearest manifestations of this decline, as waste collection and disposal are an essential part of the state’s responsibility to protect public health and the environment.”

Authorities respond

Khartoum State Cleaning Cooperation has said 90 percent of its sanitation and waste transportation fleet has been lost due to theft or damage in the war.

This includes 127 smaller vehicles used to collect rubbish and approximately 9,000 large waste containers previously deployed to markets, neighbourhoods and public squares.

The Sudanese government has launched a 50-day sanitation campaign in Khartoum State this month, involving government institutions, ministries and various sectors of society.

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Nour al-Daem Taha, mineral resources minister and head of the committee overseeing the initiative, said a collaborative effort was needed to tackle the garbage crisis.

“Central government institutions have decided to support the state’s efforts, mobilise available resources and work to rehabilitate whatever machinery can be restored, while mobilising companies, businesspeople and different sectors of society to participate in the initiative,” Taha said.

There are also efforts to improve the aesthetics of Khartoum with a campaign to clear wrecked and abandoned vehicles still occupying sections of roads of the city. Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), also announced on November 4, 2026, a $4.5m project to help clear rubble in Khartoum State.

But Sudanese in Khartoum fear that the government scheme will focus on high-profile areas and neglect poorer and remote neighbourhoods in the capital.

“This campaign is important and could make a real difference to residents’ lives if it is implemented seriously and covers all areas. However, it should not be limited to markets, government institutions and public facilities,” said Omar, the Omdurman resident.

“It must also reach residential neighbourhoods and side streets, where people suffer daily from the accumulation of rubbish and rubble. We want to see tangible results that continue even after the campaign ends, rather than a temporary effort lasting only 50 days.”