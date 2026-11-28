Official says the figures were preliminary and the casualty numbers could change as more information becomes available.

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At least six students have been killed and 97 others injured in an explosion next to a school in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province, according to a medical official speaking to Al Jazeera.

Mawla Dad, the head of Kunar Provincial Hospital, told Al Jazeera on Saturday that the figures were initial and the casualty numbers could change as more information becomes available.

The explosion occurred in a house beside a middle school in the Andar Ser area of Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, at about 10am (05:30 GMT) on Saturday, Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, the director of Information and Culture in Kunar, told Al Jazeera separately.

He said the house belonged to people involved in mining operations who had stored dynamite there.

Sami-ul-Haq did not provide further details about the incident, including the number of casualties or the extent of the damage. He added that no further information was available at the time.

Investigative teams from Kunar province, which is located on the border with Pakistan, were at the scene.

In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul wounded more than 40 children aged between nine and 14.