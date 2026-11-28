Russia-Ukraine attacks have become more regular, and hybrid, as the war closes in on its fifth anniversary.

Russia and Ukraine have continued to trade attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Russian drones killed at least 10 civilians across Ukraine, officials said, while Russia reported the downing of a near-record number of Ukrainian drones overnight.

Ukraine’s ⁠⁠⁠⁠military ⁠⁠⁠⁠struck a Russian oil refinery in the Rostov ⁠⁠⁠⁠region and two other oil facilities ⁠⁠⁠⁠in the Samara region and Bashkortostan, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said on ‌‌‌‌Saturday.

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was hit for the second time in the last five days. Ukrainian troops also hit LPDS Samara, ⁠⁠⁠⁠a major crude oil transportation, ⁠⁠⁠⁠storage and ⁠⁠⁠⁠blending hub in the Samara region and LPDS Nurlino, a ‌‌‌‌key oil pipeline pumping station ‌‌‌‌in ‌‌‌‌Bashkortostan, the ⁠⁠⁠⁠ministry said on Telegram.

Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday, according to the Interfax news agency.

That meant “there may be disruptions to electricity and water supplies in some parts of the city, Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Explosions and drone attacks were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert earlier on Saturday, Interfax reported.

Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed hitting a ⁠⁠⁠⁠substation in Kyiv ⁠⁠⁠⁠and a thermal power station ‌‌‌‌in the Kyiv region. A vessel carrying military cargo in ‌‌‌‌the Black Sea was also ⁠⁠⁠⁠struck, added the ministry.

In Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, seven people were killed and seven wounded in a Russian attack on an enterprise in Nizhyn, said the State Emergency Service, while one woman was killed and four others wounded in Kyiv.

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In Russian-occupied Ukraine, a nurse and a driver were killed and two others were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a hospital vehicle in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Kremlin-installed authorities. They said that the frontline hospital’s chief physician was among those hurt.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has formally annexed and tried to fully occupy. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia military administration, said on Saturday that more than 700 Russian drones were fired at the region over the past 24 hours, with one person killed and five injured. Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had attacked military-linked targets.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight, one of the highest numbers reported since the start of the war. It did not say how many were launched or how many reached their targets.

Over eight hours, 123 Ukrainian drones were shot down approaching Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported. He said 462 drones had approached the wider Moscow region since Friday evening and most had been eliminated.

Attacks have become more regular and hybrid as the fifth anniversary of the invasion nears. US efforts to mediate an end to hostilities have failed to reach any accord, except for prisoner exchanges.