Power is being slowly restored to hundreds of thousands of customers following a round of heavy wind, rain and snow.

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Heavy rain and flooding have begun to ease along the US East Coast as power is being slowly restored to hundreds of thousands of customers following a round of holiday storms.

The storms disrupted travel and downed trees and power lines, leading to water rescues in multiple states, from New York to Virginia.

In New York City, preparations were under way for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday after an unprecedented postponement because of rain and high winds.

The parade, an annual spectacle usually held on Thanksgiving Day, sees brightly coloured balloons travel through the heart of Manhattan. The festivities also kick off the holiday shopping season for the US.

The same balloons and floats, and most of the original celebrities, are still set to take part, organisers said.

Elsewhere, wet snow fell as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain moved across northern New England. Cold rain was reported in parts of the Midwest, including the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes.

While conditions are expected to improve across the entire eastern US, the National Weather Service warned that “this huge system will take some time to weaken”.

The low-pressure system that brought the storm to the East Coast, the service added, would continue to slowly exit to the northeast, “bringing lingering showers and isolated freezing precipitation through Saturday”.

Coastal flood warnings were also issued in several states from New Jersey to Virginia.

Power restored, travel disruptions ease

The number of power outages, which peaked on Thursday at more than 900,000, fell to 264,000 by Friday evening as crews worked to restore electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

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Pennsylvania had the most, followed by Missouri.

Some flight disruptions also lingered on Friday, with about 1,600 delays and more than 500 cancellations, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

In the southern US, part of Tennessee was under a winter storm warning for up to 2.5cm (one inch) of snow on Friday, after rain turned into light snow on Thanksgiving.

In the Midwest, conditions were calmer than they were the previous day, when as much as 38cm (15 inches) of snow fell in eastern Missouri.

The weather service said heavy snow was still expected in parts of Montana and Wyoming, however.

Along the Pacific coast, waves driven by high tides caused flooding and continued to affect train services. Record tides along the California coast prompted evacuations from Humboldt County in the far north to Ventura County near Los Angeles.