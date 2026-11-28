The Norwegian budget carrier is the latest airline to fold under ‘eyewatering’ fuel costs driven by the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

The Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic has filed for bankruptcy for its main operating unit, cancelling all flights and halting ticket sales, as soaring jet fuel prices triggered by the United States-Israel war on Iran claim another operator.

The long-haul, low-cost carrier said on Friday that it had failed to secure the short-term financing it needs to keep flying.

It joins a growing list of carriers that have collapsed, entered restructuring or cut routes since the US-Israel war on Iran began in late February and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for Gulf oil and refined fuel exports.

Here is what we know.

Why has Norse Atlantic stopped flying?

The board of the airline’s Norwegian operating subsidiary, Norse Atlantic Airways AS, filed a bankruptcy petition with the Agder District Court on Friday, after concluding there was “no longer a basis for continued operations”.

The filing came a day after the airline suspended all flights, and two days after it warned that its financial position was “critical”. Its shares closed 85 percent lower on Thursday.

“If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the board’s intention to file for bankruptcy,” the company said as it grounded its fleet.

A day later, it confirmed that no rescue had materialised. “Despite extensive efforts, the company has so far not been able to secure sufficient funding to meet its short-term liquidity needs,” Norse Atlantic ASA said.

“We were unable to absorb the extra cost … Fuel is what toppled this company,” Chief Executive Officer Eivind Roald told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

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The bankruptcy covers only the Norwegian operating unit. Roald said the listed parent company, Norse Atlantic ASA, and its UK subsidiary were still trying to find a solution for the remaining parts of the business.

“The Board of Norse Atlantic Airways AS has made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy despite extensive efforts from the Company and the Group to find a solution,” Roald said in a statement.

“Many airlines hedge their fuel purchases and stockpile fuel to protect themselves against crises like this. Norse Atlantic did not hedge at all, so it had no protection against rising prices,” aviation analyst John Strickland told Al Jazeera.

As a result, the airline was left fully exposed to spot prices on routes that burn large quantities of fuel.

“Passengers are also unsure about booking flights at a time like this, and the airline faces stiff competition on transatlantic routes,” he said.

Operations at the airline had been shrinking for months. Roald said in May that Norse had cancelled more than 700 flights since the war began and cut 75 jobs that month in a bid to save $50m. It dropped its Los Angeles summer schedule in April and later announced it would pull its New York routes.

The final blow came when the lessors of its Boeing 787 fleet issued termination notices for all of its aircraft, a move Norse is contesting.

“It means Norse Atlantic is unlikely to continue operating because the lessors have terminated those contracts,” Strickland said. “Those lessors want to protect their finances, so if they doubt that Norse Atlantic will pay what it owes, they will terminate the contracts.”

He added that Norse “had favourable contracts before they were terminated”, terms it is unlikely to secure again.

Which other airlines have collapsed or cut back?

The first major casualty after the start of the US-Iran war, which has triggered oil shortages, was Spirit Airlines. The US ultra-low-cost carrier ceased operations on May 2 after talks for a $500m federal rescue failed, citing a spike in fuel prices as a key factor. Spirit, which had filed for bankruptcy twice since 2024, had been flying for 34 years.

“It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately,” the carrier said in a statement.

In Europe, Latvia’s national carrier airBaltic abandoned expansion plans in August and entered Chapter 11 restructuring in the US, citing fuel costs and disruption tied to the Iran war. On October 5, it said it would cut 500 to 700 of its roughly 3,000 jobs and fly a smaller fleet to fewer destinations.

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The airline said the redundancies would ensure the “company’s structure and cost base are aligned with the future scale of the carrier”.

In Spain, the Barcelona-based low-cost airline Volotea began formal negotiations with creditors on September 29 under the country’s pre-insolvency procedure. It puts the cost of higher fuel prices since March at about 150 million euros ($174m) and plans to shrink its fleet from 44 aircraft to 30-35, although its flights continue to operate.

“The impact of the war this year will be around 150 million euros, despite everyone’s efforts and decent fuel hedging for the first months,” Volotea’s chief executive told staff, according to the French travel trade outlet TourMaG.

Spanish long-haul carrier Plus Ultra suspended flights to Colombia in June, blaming an “unprecedented increase” in fuel costs. On November 17, it indefinitely suspended its Madrid routes to Buenos Aires and Lima as part of a financial and operational restructuring, leaving Venezuela as its only remaining market.

Larger airlines have also trimmed their networks. United Airlines said in March that it would cut capacity by 5 percent on less profitable routes, while several European carriers, including KLM and Finnair, have extended suspensions of flights to Gulf hubs into 2027.

“The impact has been huge,” Strickland said. “We have already seen a number of bankruptcies, especially among small, privately owned airlines in Europe. We have also seen midsize and regional European carriers struggling and restructuring their debt.”

He warned that the squeeze “will affect the market for low-cost, long-haul flights”.

Why are airlines struggling?

“The main challenge is the fallout from the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran,” Strickland said. “The crisis is affecting oil supplies from the Gulf, and that has driven up the price of fuel.”

Global jet fuel averaged about $99 a barrel on February 27, the day before the war began, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It more than doubled to $209 in April. After easing in early summer, prices climbed again, averaging about $190 a barrel in early October and more than $200 in Europe.

The rise is not only for crude. Refineries in the Gulf supplied about one-fifth of the world’s jet fuel and kerosene exports before the war, and disruption to that supply has pushed the “crack spread” – the premium of jet fuel over crude oil – to record levels. As a result, jet fuel has risen in price far faster than oil itself.

The IATA expects the industry’s fuel bill to rise to about $350bn this year from $252bn in 2025, with fuel accounting for 31.4 percent of operating costs, up from about 25 percent. For some low-cost carriers, fuel can account for as much as 60 percent of costs.

It forecasts that global airline profits will halve to $23bn, with net margins of just 2 percent.

“War-related disruptions in the Middle East and rising fuel costs have shifted the outlook for airlines to the worse,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said when the forecast was released in June.

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IATA’s chief economist, Marie Owens Thomsen, said: “This is eye-watering stuff,” according to Aviation Week. “It will affect absolutely everyone in the global economy.”

Airlines have passed part of the extra cost on to travellers. US airfares were 23.4 percent higher in August than a year earlier, and the five biggest US carriers earned 18 percent more passenger revenue in the third quarter even as traffic grew by less than 1 percent.

“Even when airlines hedge against crises like this, the higher costs will still be passed on to passengers,” Strickland said.

Budget long-haul carriers are the most exposed, however, because their customers will not pay much more for a ticket. “They depend on price-sensitive travellers, and with fuel costing more, they haven’t been able to sell many seats at prices that work for them,” Strickland said.

“They don’t have the same market power as Qatar Airways and other carriers,” he added.

How have Middle East airlines fared?

They were hit hardest by the start of the US-Israel war on Iran at first. Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad all halted operations during the most intense, earlier phase of the war, and have flown reduced schedules since.

The damage shows in the numbers. Emirates reported a 68 percent drop in half-year profits before tax to $1bn for the six months to September 30, with capacity down 17 percent and passenger traffic down 25 percent.

But the Gulf carriers have remained profitable while others have failed, and several factors are now working in their favour.

Their first advantage is having fuel on their doorstep. Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad and Saudia operate close to some of the world’s largest refining centres and, with Gulf refiners unable to export normally, local stocks have grown. Qatar’s reserve cover has risen by more than five months and the UAE’s by about 15 days, according to Bloomberg.

Gulf governments are also working to cut their exposure to the strait. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE minister of state for foreign trade, said he expected a plan to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, particularly for oil, to zero by the end of this year, the Emirati daily Emarat Al Youm reported.

While still much more expensive than before the war, jet fuel is cheaper in the region than in the rest of the world. In early October, jet fuel averaged about $165 a barrel in the Middle East, compared with more than $200 in Europe, IATA data shows.

The Gulf carriers also have deeper pockets and better protection than airlines like Norse. Emirates’ fuel costs before hedging rose 60 percent, but $1.9bn in hedging gains cut the net rise to 13 percent, and the region’s big airlines entered the crisis with large cash reserves to absorb the rest.

Competition has thinned, too. Many foreign airlines have stayed away from Gulf airports, with Finnair suspending flights to Dubai and Doha until March 27, 2027, and KLM’s Dubai service suspended until March 2027. That leaves more of the market to home carriers.

Strickland pointed to that market power as the key difference between Gulf carriers such as Qatar Airways and budget operators such as Norse, which have had to compete on price alone.

The advantage has limits, however. Qatar Airways has trimmed its departures by about 7 percent for the northern winter schedule, and the Gulf carriers remain exposed to any renewed fighting in the region.

What is the outlook for 2027?

Airline executives expect little relief.

Panellists at an IATA energy forum this month warned that jet fuel prices could spike again in 2027 as inventories shrink and spare refining capacity remains limited.

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Some airlines are testing whether they could withstand $200-a-barrel jet fuel in 2027, according to the Reuters news agency.

Raising fares has limits. “Fares are really determined by demand rather than the cost inputs,” Oliver Wyman consultant Scott Laurence told Reuters, warning about the risks of deeper capacity cuts.

Many are heading into next year less protected. Ryanair has hedged only about 25 percent of its fuel for the year from April 2027, and Turkish Airlines just 12 percent. Air France-KLM is modelling a 2027 fuel bill, after hedging, of 10.4 billion euros ($12bn), up from 9.2 billion euros this year.

Airlines are also wary of locking in today’s prices. “The risk is that oil prices might roll off and we catch ourselves on the wrong side of the market,” Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary told analysts this month.

That points to higher fares and further capacity cuts, particularly on marginal routes.