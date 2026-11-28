Kulgam and Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – After a seven-day search, Indian security forces trapped Mohammad Lateef Bhat in a mosque in Zangalpora village, in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A gunfight broke out and Bhat was killed on November 18. Described as a commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based armed group, Bhat was accused of having shot at soldiers of India’s Central Reserve Police Force a week earlier with another fighter. Three soldiers were injured. His associate was also killed in the days after that attack.

But it was Bhat’s death that grabbed national headlines.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, the country’s second-most powerful person after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told a public gathering that Bhat had been the last local armed fighter before he was killed.

“This development marks a significant change in the security situation in the [Kashmir] valley. It is a matter of pride for us,” Shah said. “No Kashmiri youth is currently involved in terrorist activities in the valley.”

Jammu and Kashmir police also claimed that it was the first time since the armed rebellion against Indian rule in Kashmir began in 1989 that the LeT had no local fighters.

But analysts and former security officials say the armed conflict has not gone away but merely changed form.

They point to armed groups operating under new names, the rise of operatives who remain outside official militant lists, a growing reliance on foreign fighters and encrypted communications, and a geographic shift of violence from the Kashmir valley towards the forests of Jammu in the south.

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Israr Khan, a former deputy inspector general of the Jammu and Kashmir police, described Bhat’s killing as a significant victory for security forces and a major setback for LeT. But he said armed fighters could remain active without appearing in official police records.

“Through my experience, I can say he certainly is not the last militant because there are militants who are active but are not in police records,” Khan told Al Jazeera.

‘Hybrid militants’

Khan was referring to what police call “hybrid militants”, a term that emerged in Kashmir around 2020 to describe people whom security forces say carry out attacks while remaining outside official lists of known militants.

The term gained wider prominence in 2021 after police described “terrorists disguised as civilians” and “part-time terrorists”. Security officials said such individuals could remain in contact with militant groups through digital devices, receive local training and carry out attacks before returning to their normal lives, making them difficult for security agencies to detect.

Security analysts at the time suggested that the emergence of hybrid militants could reflect a change in militant strategy. Rather than openly recruiting fighters or publicly displaying weapons, militant groups could use people who maintained an outwardly normal civilian life, making them less visible to security agencies.

But the label itself has been questioned. Some analysts and rights activists argue that authorities have not clearly defined who qualifies as a hybrid militant and that the term could sometimes be applied to people previously described as militant sympathisers – or in effect, to portray every Kashmiri as a potential threat.

There is also no single official cumulative figure for people arrested as hybrid militants in Kashmir. Instead, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies have reported arrests in individual operations.

For Khan, the existence of such fighters makes it difficult to establish whether Bhat was truly the last local militant operating in the valley. “The next five to six months are crucial and everything will become clear,” he said, cautioning that new attacks in Kashmir traced to local youth could force a reassessment.

New names

Beyond so-called hybrid fighters, Indian security forces acknowledge that they have been challenged by shapeshifting armed groups in recent years. The Resistance Front (TRF) and the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) are armed groups operating in Indian-administered Kashmir. Both emerged after India revoked the region’s special constitutional status in August 2019.

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TRF claimed responsibility for the 2025 attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, when gunmen killed 26 people. India blamed Pakistan for the attack, which set the stage for the four-day war between the South Asian neighbours in May that year.

Security agencies and counterterrorism analysts regard TRF and PAFF as proxy organisations linked to established Pakistan-based armed groups. They say the groups were formed to obscure those affiliations, project a localised narrative and deflect international scrutiny, including monitoring by bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

For analysts, the emergence of such fronts illustrates how armed groups have adapted to a changed security environment.

Noor Ahmad Baba, a political scientist and former professor at the University of Kashmir, said claims had been made previously of local fighters no longer joining armed groups, yet attacks had continued intermittently in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Claims of Kashmir being militancy-free were made after 2019 as well,” Baba told Al Jazeera. “I am not suggesting that such a possibility is ruled out. Anything is possible, but an analysis of the ground realities presents a different picture.”

He said this did not mean there had been no improvement in the security situation on the ground. But analysts say that while local recruitment in Kashmir might be down, armed violence could be finding a new home to the south, in Jammu.

Shifting geography

In Jammu, armed violence has resurfaced after years of relative calm. Since 2021, at least 33 people have been killed, including 10 civilians. Defence experts and political analysts have attributed the resurgence to the difficulties militants face in the Kashmir valley because of a tougher security response, as well as the redeployment of some troops from Jammu to address security concerns along the border with China in Ladakh.

The reduced security presence, they say, created opportunities for armed groups to establish a foothold. Security officials and analysts say such fighters increasingly use encrypted satellite phones and other secure communication tools, reducing their reliance on local contacts and making them harder to trace.

That shift challenges the official narrative that the absence of local fighters in the Kashmir valley marks the end of militancy. It suggests instead that armed groups have adapted to heightened surveillance and security operations by relying more on foreign fighters, secure communications and terrain that is difficult for security forces to control.

Jammu’s dense forests have become central to that adaptation.

Rashid Rahi, a political analyst, said the security situation differed significantly between the two regions because of their geography.

“There are dense forests in the Jammu division, and it is difficult for security forces to reach every inch of them. As a result, we have seen multiple incidents in Udhampur and Rajouri, with security forces sometimes taking weeks to conduct search operations, resulting in loss of lives,” Rahi told Al Jazeera.

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“In the hills of Kashmir, we witness a huge amount of snowfall, making it difficult to infiltrate across the border. However, infiltration can take place in Jammu, and that is a big difference between the two divisions,” he added.