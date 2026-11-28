MSF says Israeli attack on Gaza clinic a ‘direct hit’ and calls for those responsible to be held accountable.

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Two staff members of Doctors Without Borders, the humanitarian relief agency known by its French initials MSF, have been killed in an Israeli strike on one of its clinics in Gaza City.

“We are devastated and outraged by the killing of two of our colleagues, both watchmen, in an Israeli strike on one of our Gaza clinics tonight,” MSF said on X on Friday.

It called the attack a “direct hit” and said the deaths bring the number of its staff killed in Gaza to 17.

The agency’s premises were “clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military”, the group said.

It called for those responsible to be held accountable.

In a statement following the strike, the Israeli military claimed, without providing evidence, that the two workers were members of Hamas.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the attack “outrageous and unacceptable”.

“Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked,” he wrote on X.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor condemned the “attack on a clearly marked MSF clinic” and accused Israel of “systematic targeting of humanitarian personnel and facilities”.

A pattern of attacks

Israeli forces have killed more than 1,700 health workers in Gaza, including 15 MSF staff as of January.

In January, MSF said Israel had blocked its supplies and denied entry to all its international staff since the start of the year.

Israeli officials have alleged, without proof, that aid groups are linked to Hamas, while aid organisations say such accusations have helped normalise attacks on humanitarian workers.

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Earlier this week, an Israeli strike in Gaza killed Adel al-Helou, who had worked for 35 years for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Al-Helou was supplying water to residents of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Three other people were wounded in the attack, UNRWA and medics said.

The strike came despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, which Israel has repeatedly violated.