Eisenkot struggles to form a government as talks with Netanyahu stall over rotation deal and coalition compromises.

The future of Israel’s government remains unclear following October elections that produced no clear winner.

The leader of the centrist Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, and his main rival, caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, have been convening for rounds of talks in a bid to establish a “unity government”.

But the talks ended on Sunday without a conclusive deal, with the two parties announcing that a “follow-up” meeting will be held soon.

So, what is the latest on the talks? And what happens if they fail to reach an agreement?

Here’s what we know.

Why are Eisenkot and Netanyahu in talks?

Following the October 27 general election, Israeli President Isaac Herzog held consultations with political parties to decide who he would appoint to form a government after neither side secured a majority. Eisenkot and his presumed partners won 48 seats between them, while Netanyahu’s alliance won 53.

Some 67 lawmakers, including from Arab-led parties, endorsed Eisenkot to form the next government, while only 46 backed Netanyahu.

In November, Eisenkot was instructed by Israel’s president to form a new government by December 6, with a deadline that can be extended by 14 days.

In order to form a government, one party, alliance or coalition requires a minimum 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. This means Eisenkot must ally with other parties or lawmakers to make up the seat numbers.

Arab-led parties, representing Palestinian citizens of Israel, won a record 19 seats in the election. But Eisenkot has ruled out forming a government with them, which would have given him a 67-seat bloc. Winning over Israel’s two ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, would give him exactly 61 seats.

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He could also form a government with fewer than 61 seats if he wins a parliamentary confidence vote.

Until this week, Eisenkot had struck firm coalition deals with only the Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu, bringing his total to 36 seats out of a potential 48 – still far from any majority.

Eisenkot has, therefore, been talking to Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party in hopes of establishing a unity government, but Likud wants a rotation deal that would go against Eisenkot’s promise to replace Netanyahu.

The talks have caused other complications as well. The left-wing Democrats party, which won eight parliament seats, separately said it was suspending talks with Eisenkot this week in protest at the prospect of Netanyahu’s party remaining in government.

What’s the latest on the talks?

On Tuesday, the Yashar party announced that it agreed to sign a coalition pact with the Yisrael Beiteinu party, after meeting with leader Avigdor Lieberman, marking the first confirmed alliance since the election.

Israeli media also reported on Friday that Netanyahu is “preparing” to announce that he is willing to serve second in a prime minister rotation with Eisenkot under a unity government deal.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that the offer had already been proposed unofficially, so Likud could assume “plausible deniability”, as the party remains conflicted on the terms of the offer.

The rotation deal would mean that Eisenkot would serve for the first two years as prime minister, and Netanyahu would serve the final two years.

But in a statement on Friday, Eisenkot accused the Likud party of stalling coalition talks in a bid to bring about new elections. He claimed that Likud was “unwilling to compromise, and, over two weeks, refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table”.

Eisenkot said the two sides are “approaching a moment of decision”, but the question is “whether Likud will engage in serious negotiations and commit to a partnership that requires compromise or keep up appearances and continue to stall”.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot is grappling with division among his own side as the options of forging alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties or the Arab-majority parties, who are willing to back him, have proved controversial.

The Arab-led parties could give Yashar 19 seats, but Lieberman has said he will not support any government that includes those parties.

Why is Eisenkot accusing Netanyahu of ‘stalling’?

Eisenkot said Likud’s negotiating team had refused to meet more frequently over the past two weeks. The two sides have met five times.

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He added that their team was uncooperative and had rejected three proposals, including one for a state inquiry into the “failures” of October 7, the removal of “extremists” from government and a law making military or national service mandatory for all.

Instead, Eisenkot claimed that Likud proposed “the worst” proposal for a unity government with “the same government, the same partners, no change, no conscription law”.

Eisenkot said Netanyahu’s strategy is to “run down the clock until the mandate expires”, attempting to “drag Israel into another election under the outgoing government”.

“I do not intend to cooperate with such a charade,” he added.

What happens if no agreement is reached?

One of Eisenkot’s options is to reach a deal with the country’s two ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas. But if talks with them fail, analysts say Eisenkot could ask his allies to choose between keeping Netanyahu in office or accepting support from the Arab-led parties.

The Joint List, an alliance of three Arab parties, holds 11 seats in the Knesset, while Ra’am holds eight.

Daniel Levy, a former Israeli peace negotiator and president of the US/Middle East Project, told Al Jazeera that if this were to happen, Eisenkot could tell his allies to “form a government for a few months, just to get Bibi [Netanyahu] out of power and prepare for new elections”.

Analysts say that if Eisenkot reaches his deadline of December 6 to form a government without a decision, Israeli President Herzog could assign the task to another member of the Knesset, including Netanyahu, and give them a 28-day period to form a government with no extensions.

If still no government is formed, Israel could move towards a new round of elections, with Netanyahu remaining caretaker prime minister until a government is formed.

This happened in 2019, after the April election, when Netanyahu was unable to form a government. As a result, the Knesset was dissolved and a second election took place in September that year. Again, no majority was reached, leading to a third vote in March 2020. A government was finally formed later that month when Netanyahu struck a unity government deal with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White alliance.