Italy and Kuwait say an Iranian drone was involved, but Tehran says the US and Israel may be looking to escalate the war.

Tehran, Iran – The deaths of two Italians in Kuwait in an alleged Iranian attack could worsen relations between Iran and the European Union, warn experts.

Antonio Saccoccio, 65, and Emanuele Lo Russo, 36, were working for a European defence company in Kuwait when they were killed in a drone attack on a military site on Thursday.

Iran has officially denied any role in their deaths, calling it a “false flag” operation intended to draw European countries, which have not officially joined the United States and Israel in strikes on Iran, deeper into the conflict.

Riccardo Alcaro, research coordinator and head of the global competition and political risk programme at the Rome-based Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI), said the reasons why Iran might deny any responsibility for the attack remain unclear.

“Assuming that the drone was launched by an Iraqi pro-Iranian group, the intention would be to degrade Kuwait’s defence capabilities ahead of a possible new confrontation with the US, which Tehran considers very much possible if not likely and hopes it can deter through such actions,” he told Al Jazeera.

“Their insistence on denying responsibility would reflect a dual objective: avoiding being seen as the aggressor while reinforcing the false flag operation narrative, thereby making it easier to challenge the rationale for a possible future US-Israeli attack.”

Divisions

Politically, the deaths could become a sensitive issue in Europe if public opinion starts associating such incidents with the unpopular war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, crippling energy supplies and driving up prices of gas and petrol worldwide.

Alcaro believes the response from Italy and Europe will be to continue condemning attacks against countries in the region. Countries whose companies operate as contractors at military bases in Kuwait, which has suffered a series of Iranian attacks in recent weeks, will also have to review security protocols for personnel working at sensitive sites, he added.

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“Weapon systems, such as the radar that the two Italian nationals were servicing, are highly complex and require continuous technical support, which can probably only be provided by specialised personnel as the case with the Italian Rheinmetall workers shows. This exposes their personnel to these kinds of risks,” he said.

A second narrative coming from state-aligned circles and media in Tehran specifically implicates Ukraine and redirects attention towards Europe’s role in the war – even as Italy and Kuwait accuse Iran.

The deaths follow an attack by Ukraine on two Russian vessels in Libya on Sunday, prompting widespread anger at Kyiv for appearing to drag its war with Moscow into the Middle East theatre.

Foad Izadi, another Tehran-based conservative political commentator, told Al Jazeera that he believes Ukraine was the culprit in a false flag operation.

Izadi, who is an associate professor at the faculty of world studies at the University of Tehran, said European leaders had “the blood of the Iranian people on their hands” for playing a supporting role for US aircraft and operations.

He pointed to statements made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that confirmed up to 5,000 US military sorties originated from European bases in support of Operation Epic Fury between February 28 and mid-April.

Approximately 500 US military flights had taken off from bases in Italy in support of the operation, Rutte said in late June. Italy’s Defence Ministry insisted that it had authorised only routine logistical and technical operations, not combat missions.

Relations between Iran and the EU have nosedived in recent years over a range of issues, including Iran’s contentious nuclear programme and regional influence. The bloc has imposed many sanctions on Iran and considers the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a major faction in the Iranian political and military establishment, a “terrorist” organisation.

Izadi said he does not expect relations to improve over the coming years, but said the lingering conflict would only hurt European consumers who are now contending with considerably higher gas and other energy prices for winter.

“It is not to Europe’s benefit to be entangled in prolonged energy wars with Russia or Iran,” he said.

Official response

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said military installations were targeted in Kuwait and that the deaths of “technicians” maintaining detection antennae for a Skyguard air defence system were caused by intercepted drone shrapnel.

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The official response from Iranian authorities has shifted between blame on other actors and denial. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quick to reject responsibility.

“The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war,” wrote Iran’s chief diplomat Abbas Araghchi on X, adding that he called his Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts to offer condolences.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran’s armed forces spokesman, also issued a stern rejection and said the US and Israel have a history of launching false flag operations to advance their objectives involving Iran. He described the latest accusations against Iran as “a cover for maintaining hostilities and an attempt to increase insecurity in the region”.

State-linked media in Iran also largely reproduced official narratives, including claims of a nefarious covert operation by outside actors.

“False flag during situation of no war, no peace,” wrote the reformist Mardom Salari (rule of the people) newspaper, framing the Kuwait incident within the current precarious status quo.

But some also warned hardline factions in Tehran about the risk of such incidents escalating into all-out war. The state-linked Jomhouri-e Eslami (Islamic Republic) newspaper claimed that the US and Israeli spy agencies were looking for an “excuse” to restart large-scale combat operations against Iran, so Tehran should refrain from launching any preemptive strikes.

“Kuwait’s incident on Thursday showed that the theoreticians who speak and write of the necessity of Iran launching a preemptive attack are playing in the enemy’s court,” the outlet said in an editorial on Saturday, the first day of the week in Iran.

Rome has attributed the attack to Iranian-origin drones, but Foreign Minister Tajani acknowledged the possibility that Iran-aligned militias in other countries could have launched the projectiles. The Italian government has not yet vowed military retaliation, additional sanctions or other punitive measures against Iran.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc “must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks” on Kuwait and other regional Arab allies of the EU in order to ensure security for all.