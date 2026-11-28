The case of a missing activist raises fears for the safety of Tanzanian dissidents.

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Nairobi, Kenya – On October 25, 2026, Tanzanian opposition activist Twaha Salim Mwaipaya was travelling in a taxi to visit friends in Kamulu, in Kenya’s Machakos County, when three vehicles intercepted it.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), unidentified individuals forcibly removed him from the taxi and took him away. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Amnesty International reported that the vehicles included a Toyota Land Cruiser Hardtop. The organisation called on Kenyan authorities to establish Mwaipaya’s whereabouts, guarantee his safety and investigate the circumstances of his disappearance.

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) subsequently described the incident as an enforced disappearance and called for an independent investigation, including into possible cross-border involvement.

The identities of those responsible have not been established, and it remains unclear who ordered the abduction.

Mwaipaya, a former youth organiser of Tanzania’s opposition party Chadema, had fled to Kenya in 2025, citing threats to his safety.

On November 3, Kenya’s inspector general of police, Douglas Kanja, appeared before the High Court to explain the activist’s whereabouts. He denied that Kenyan police had arrested or detained Mwaipaya.

“We do not have him in our custody,” Kanja told the court, adding that investigations were ongoing. He acknowledged that Mwaipaya’s relatives had reported him missing at a police station in the Ruai area.

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Kanja also said he had consulted other security agencies but had received no information confirming that Mwaipaya had been transferred to Tanzania.

The case returned to the High Court on November 23. Judge Alexander Muteti summoned Mohamed Amin, head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to provide an update on the investigation into Mwaipaya’s disappearance.

The judge said Amin’s appearance was necessary because the inspector general had placed the investigation within the DCI’s mandate. The court declined to summon Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, ruling that his testimony would not add significant value to the proceedings. Amin was ordered to appear on a date to be determined by the court.

Tanzania’s high commissioner to Kenya, Bernard Kibesse, told news outlet The Citizen on October 26 that the embassy was following up on the disappearance but had not received an official report.

Mwaipaya’s disappearance recalls the January 2025 abduction of Tanzanian activist and government critic Maria Sarungi Tsehai in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. Unidentified men forced her into a vehicle before releasing her several hours later following public pressure and intervention by human rights defenders, according to reports at the time by Amnesty International Kenya and other organisations.

Sarungi believes her abductors intended to take her across the border into Tanzania.

“In 60-90 minutes, they would have reached the border and crossed with me, and I would have disappeared for good like hundreds of Tanzanians who have disappeared in such manner in Tanzania under Samia Suluhu,” she told Al Jazeera.

She said some of the men appeared to be Kenyan, while another appeared Tanzanian based on his Kiswahili. She alleged that a Tanzanian national directed the operation. The identities of her abductors and who organised the operation have not been independently established.

The incidents have renewed concerns about the safety of Tanzanian dissidents in Kenya and allegations of transnational repression.

In May 2026, President Samia Suluhu Hassan made remarks about dealing with antigovernment protesters that drew criticism.

Speaking alongside Kenyan President William Ruto at State House in Dar es Salaam on May 4, Hassan said protesters should be flogged with canes if they crossed into either country, The Standard reported.

The leaders were attending a joint press briefing following the signing of eight bilateral agreements.

“I have told President William Ruto we must stand firm against those who lack discipline. We should not choose between Tanzanians or Kenyans. If they come to me, I flog them with canes; if they come to you, you flog them with canes, so that they behave,” Hassan said, according to The Standard’s May 5 report.

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Former Kenyan Chief Justice David Maraga condemned the comments, describing them as abhorrent. No evidence has emerged linking the remarks to either abduction.

History of repression

Political repression in Tanzania predates Hassan’s presidency. Under her predecessor, John Magufuli, human rights organisations documented restrictions on political freedoms, intimidation of opposition figures and attacks on government critics.

In September 2017, opposition leader Tundu Lissu survived an assassination attempt in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, during which he was shot 16 times by unidentified men. He received treatment in Nairobi before continuing his recovery in Belgium. The attack remains unresolved.

Hassan initially raised hopes of political reform after taking office in 2021, easing restrictions on political rallies and allowing some politicians who had fled the country to return.

However, human rights organisations subsequently documented renewed restrictions on opposition activity, arbitrary arrests and intimidation of critics. The African Union’s 2025 election observation mission also noted that the political opening following her accession had been short-lived.

Lissu was arrested in April 2025 and charged with treason. On November 6, 2026, a Tanzanian court acquitted him of treason but convicted him of incitement, sentencing him to four years in prison.

The Reuters news agency reported that the charges arose from remarks prosecutors said urged supporters to disrupt the election. Lissu denied wrongdoing.

The treatment of critics has also affected activists from neighbouring countries.

In May 2025, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan human rights defender Agather Atuhaire travelled to Dar-es-Salaam to observe Lissu’s treason proceedings. They were arrested on May 19 and subsequently deported.

Both later described being held incommunicado and subjected to abuse. Amnesty International reported allegations of torture and ill-treatment, including sexual violence, while United Nations human rights experts issued a communication to the Tanzanian government detailing allegations of enforced disappearance, torture and other abuses. These were allegations documented by the organisations and UN experts, not judicial findings.

The aftermath of the 2025 elections

Tanzania’s political crisis intensified following the October 29, 2025 general election, which was marked by restrictions on opposition participation and deadly post-election violence.

The African Union Election Observation Mission concluded that the elections did not comply with AU democratic principles and international standards. It cited restrictions on political competition, shortcomings in the electoral framework and an internet shutdown that disrupted observation.

The disputed vote triggered protests, arrests and a security crackdown. Human Rights Watch reported that police and people in civilian clothing killed hundreds of protesters and bystanders.

A year later, the organisation said authorities had yet to make arrests for human rights violations committed before and during the election.

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A presidential Commission of Inquiry reported that 518 people died from unnatural causes during the unrest. Its chairman, retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, said the figure might not be conclusive.

The commission also recorded allegations that security officers shot people in their homes and shops. Human Rights Watch criticised the inquiry for failing to meaningfully scrutinise the conduct of security forces.

The figures remain contested. Chadema and other sources have reported higher death tolls, although these estimates have not been independently established.

A CNN investigation published on November 20, 2025, analysed geolocated videos, audio evidence and witness accounts showing police and armed men shooting at protesters, including some who appeared unarmed.

It also documented evidence supporting witness accounts of overflowing morgues and possible mass graves. The Tanzanian government disputed aspects of the reporting.

Kenya’s responsibility

Mwaipaya’s disappearance raises questions about Kenya’s responsibility to protect foreign nationals within its territory, particularly those fleeing political persecution.

Kenya has long provided refuge to activists and opposition figures escaping repression elsewhere in the region. However, the cases of Mwaipaya and Sarungi have raised concerns about whether that protection can be guaranteed when critics of neighbouring governments are allegedly targeted on Kenyan soil.

The Kenyan authorities must establish Mwaipaya’s whereabouts, investigate the circumstances of his disappearance and identify those responsible. Tanzania, meanwhile, must address allegations that its critics are being pursued beyond its borders.

For Tanzanian human rights lawyer Tito Magoti, the disappearances are part of a wider human rights crisis facing the country.

“Tanzanians are not free. Abduction is one side of the coin. There are plenty of other atrocities committed against Tanzanians and they run hand in hand with the abductions. It starts there. You abduct, you torture, you extrajudicially kill, persecute through judicial forums, sexual assault and more, so the state of political freedom is in limbo,” he said.