Israel is looking to data centres to boost its data processing, military strength and global clout.

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As the artificial intelligence (AI) race between the United States and China heats up, with both superpowers vying to gain a competitive edge, a third party is looking to punch above its weight.

Israel, which Nvidia’s Jensen Huang has called a “second home“, is cutting red tape and fast-tracking data centre construction to position itself as a key hub for the AI ecosystem.

“We will turn Israel into a global AI superpower,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in June, as his government announced a sweeping national plan to accelerate AI intelligence development.

Israel’s position on the AI landscape is arguably well set. US giant Nvidia began its stratospheric rise to the world’s most valuable semiconductor company with its acquisition of Mellanox, an Israeli company which supplies computer networking products, in April 2020 for nearly $7bn.

That acquisition was central to Nvidia’s success: its networking business, built around Mellanox, generated more than $21bn in revenues in the third quarter of 2026. That’s about 18 percent of Nvidia’s total quarterly revenue.

Now, Nvidia’s operations in Israel are its largest in research and development outside the US. It has doubled its employees there in the past three years to 6,000 people across seven research and development centres and has plans to build a major research and development campus in Kiryat Tivon near Haifa to accommodate up to 10,000 employees.

In an interview with Israeli media in September, Netanyahu laid out an ambitious timeframe for Israel’s AI roadmap. “Within five years, we will be the third AI power,” he said.

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Analysts view his infrastructure drive as a structural shift that will expand Israel’s high-speed data-processing capabilities, carrying major implications for both military strength and geopolitical influence.

A new national infrastructure

The pinnacle of Israel’s innovation drive is the planned Ofek Data Center, set to become Israel’s largest data-processing facility upon completion in the second half of 2029, north of the port of Ashdod.

Financed by a consortium including US-based digital infrastructure firm Serverfarm and the Israel Infrastructure Fund (IIF), the project is expected to cost $1.5bn initially, with an additional $5bn planned for future upgrades.

The facility will connect directly to European markets via an underwater fibre-optic cable and will integrate Nvidia data centre GPUs to accelerate server workloads, launching with a capacity of 130MW before expanding to 200MW.

Israel currently counts 67 data centres, according to research group Data Center Map, and Netanyahu’s government has been removing regulatory bottlenecks to facilitate new projects.

In February, the government launched an initiative to classify AI data centres as national infrastructure to bypass local regulation, but the rapid expansion hit a major bottleneck last month when the Israeli Electrical Authority capped the capacity of all new data centres in the country at 200MW due to high grid connection demand.

Analysts say electricity availability is the largest operating expense for modern data centres, and a key factor in determining directly how quickly new facilities can be built and what profit margins they can achieve.

“Fast-tracking permits is a governance decision,” Rajiv Dalal, a London-based independent researcher and adviser on AI governability, told Al Jazeera. “Securing the electricity to run what gets built is a governability question, and the distance between the two is where the economic case gets tested.

“Israel is small, grid-constrained and dependent on imported hardware,” Dalal said, while “superpower status requires gigawatt-level capacity, reliable power and steady access to advanced chips.”

In short, a greater AI vision requires a lot of power.

To allocate electricity to servers, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen has stressed that Israel must develop nuclear energy as a power source, as well as using natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean offshore fields Tamar, Leviathan and Karish – near disputed maritime waters with Lebanon – and a fourth, Katlan, expected to come online in 2027.

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The Ofek Data Center will be directly powered by an 850MW gas-fired power station constructed adjacent to Ashdod’s port, according to Israeli media reports.

Mark Esposito, a public policy scholar at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University in the US, said the rationale for building data centres is more geopolitical and strategic than narrowly commercial.

“On pure market-efficiency grounds, domestic AI data centres are often hard to justify,” Esposito told Al Jazeera. “For a country with strategic AI ambitions, a domestic data-centre footprint is less about immediate returns and more about owning a chokepoint in the next industrial phase.”

Domestic data centres do not by themselves make a country an AI superpower, but it is very hard to become one without them. “They are the territorial anchor of AI power,” Esposito said.

Over time, these facilities “draw in cloud providers, AI labs, semiconductor packaging, cooling specialists and energy infrastructure, building an ecosystem in which talent, capital and data reinforce one another,” the analyst added.

Gaining ‘immense power’ globally

When Netanyahu’s government approved the plan to fast-track AI data centres in February, citing national security, the prime minister said the move would be a “decisive factor in the continued cultivation of our power”.

“However, it is not just about projecting or building power; it is also about gaining immense power advantages on a global scale,” he said. “We must do this because we are a small and threatened country.”

Erez Askal, the head of Israel’s National AI Directorate, echoed this sentiment. “In the coming years, it will become clear which countries will succeed in establishing their place at the global forefront of the artificial intelligence era, and which will be forced to rely on technologies, infrastructure and capabilities developed by others,” he said.

According to Esposito at Harvard, AI is no longer just software but critical national infrastructure that determines geopolitical and economic power.

“Countries with domestic AI infrastructure will hold meaningful bargaining power over those without it,” he said. “That asymmetry will shape trade negotiations, security alliances and access to technology for the next decade.”

Localising AI infrastructure allows governments to insulate part of the AI value chain from foreign disruption and supply bottlenecks, while raw materials and chips, foundation models, AI applications and cloud infrastructure also play crucial, interconnected roles in the AI stack.

The advantage is also faster and more stable inference – or the generation of an output by running data through a trained AI model – according to Mark Muro, senior fellow with the Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Initiative at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC.

“Stable local inferencing is going to become an important support of local business, grid and military advantage,” he said.

Israel has been known to have deployed AI as part of its military arsenal in Gaza and the West Bank.

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Muro added that building smaller facilities to support local inference, rather than bigger data centres used for training AI models, is what matters for “keeping the lights on” and securing the country’s continued AI use.

Europe’s conundrum

As Israel fast-tracks data centres, Europe is lagging behind due to severe power grid bottlenecks, slow permitting processes and public backlash against data centres.

The European Union is already heavily dependent on data centres and cloud infrastructure controlled abroad, and analysts warn that this reliance is deepening.

The US hosts roughly 51 percent of the world’s data centres. Shifting computing workloads to the US or other cheaper or idle data centres outside the EU – including, potentially, Israel’s Ofek – allows for flexibility at times when local servers are busy or electricity consumption is high.

By contrast, confining data to the bounds of the EU comes at a price premium of 30 percent or more, according to European Commission estimates, but ensures its data falls strictly under European privacy laws, shielding citizens, businesses and governments from foreign surveillance.

Additionally, keeping servers within EU borders allows military, intelligence and government agencies to process classified or sensitive information without sending it abroad.

“For politically and security-sensitive applications, you don’t want foreign powers to listen into your communications and computations,” Bertin Martens, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, Belgium, said. “Hence, the need for domestic data centres for sensitive applications.”

Simone Vannuccini, junior professor chair of economics of artificial intelligence and innovation at the University Cote d’Azur in Nice, France, said relying on Israel or another foreign power for computing power opens up “new fronts” in terms of geopolitics.

“Maybe we will be less prone to criticising something, and that’s indeed potentially the risk,” he said.

At present, Israel does not possess the capability to wield significant leverage, but its weight increases if taken cumulatively with the US. “The US have a big weapon in their hands,” Vannuccini concluded. “Israel also has a weapon in their hand, but it’s slightly smaller.”