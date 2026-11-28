A former economy minister has been detained, accused of financial crimes linked to Paraguay’s collapsed Ueno Bank.

Paraguay’s former economy minister Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos has turned himself in to police.

On Friday, he became the latest former official placed under arrest following the collapse of one of the country’s largest banks.

The Ueno Bank crisis, which saw millions locked out of their life savings earlier this month, has already prompted the impeachment of President Santiago Pena, who has been arrested along with several other former top officials.

An arrest warrant for Valdovinos, seen by the AFP news agency, accused the 61-year-old of “alleged criminal acts of administration for personal gain, aggravated passive bribery, criminal association and money laundering”.

The public prosecutor’s office alleged that while he was minister in July last year, he approved the transfer of tens of millions of dollars in pension fund money to Ueno Bank.

He left office in August, after which he signed a multi-million-dollar consulting contract with the business group that controlled Ueno Bank.

Prosecutors believe the lucrative contract may have been linked to the pension fund transaction.

The Ueno Bank crisis

The crisis erupted on November 3, when Paraguay’s central bank took control of Ueno after declaring it insolvent.

In doing so, it froze account activity for nearly three million customers. In the months before its collapse, Ueno held roughly $850m in public funds, including money for retirement pensions. It left people struggling to access their savings, wages and pension payments, and raised questions about the government’s handling of public money.

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The scandal led to the end of Pena’s presidency. A member of the conservative Colorado Party, a leading force in Paraguay’s politics, Pena saw his political allies distance themselves from him in the wake of the lender’s collapse.

His attempts to resign were rejected, as Paraguay’s Congress instead pursued impeachment proceedings. He was removed from office on November 6.

The bank had grown quickly under Pena’s presidency from a financial technology company into a large firm handling state pensions and the accounts of several government entities.

Pena is accused of using his position to direct millions in government funds to Ueno and concealing or downplaying its financial troubles, despite warnings of risky lending practices, while having financial ties to the bank. Pena has denied wrongdoing and said he sold his shares last year.