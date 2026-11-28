Heavy rains affect 2,000 families in Peru’s Piura and 47,000 people in Ecuador, where 34 deaths have been reported.

Several cities in Peru and Ecuador are facing major flooding after downpours in the region linked to an exceptionally strong El Nino.

In the city of Piura, capital of the Piura region in northern Peru, waist-high water filled the streets following 12 hours of heavy rains that began on Thursday.

Some 2,000 families have been affected by the rains in Piura, according to preliminary reports, National Institute of Civil Defense chief Luis Vasquez told the RPP radio station.

“This is just the first heavy rain from the El Nino phenomenon and look at how it’s treating us,” said resident Pierre Garavito, as a refrigerator bobbed in the water inside his home in Piura’s Santa Margarita neighbourhood.

“I’ve lost everything … This is how all the residents in the neighbourhood are,” he said.

Floodwaters forced authorities to relocate patients from the ward for respiratory infections at Piura’s Jose Cayetano Heredia Hospital to its auditorium. Patients in more serious condition were transferred to intensive care.

The flooding also affected the Plaza de Armas in central Piura, along with many businesses and public buildings.

Peru’s armed forces have deployed personnel and pumping equipment to remove accumulated water from the affected neighbourhoods.

Some residents, however, complained of delays with the pumping operation, with some machines reportedly stopping due to a lack of fuel.

Peru’s National Meteorology and Hydrology Service warned that moderate to heavy rainfall could continue in parts of the region over the following four days.

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The Peruvian navy blamed El Nino for heavy ocean swells that recently damaged infrastructure along the country’s Pacific coast and forced the temporary closure of dozens of ports.

Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori postponed a trip to Colombia to deal with the crisis and said she plans to travel to the affected areas.

In Ecuador, the National Secretariat for Risk Management reported on Friday that 34 people had died and 47,000 had been affected by heavy rains linked to El Nino across the country.

In the western city of Manta, residents waded through chest-deep water and floated on mattresses after two rivers broke their banks.

“We’ve been soaking in mud for four days,” said Fernanda Navarrete, who lost furniture, clothes and appliances.

“To top it all off, the sewers burst; the stench is awful,” she said.

Peru and neighbouring Ecuador are among several Latin American countries that have declared national emergencies because of El Nino.

The natural phenomenon involves a rise in sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, causing worldwide changes in wind and rain patterns.

This year’s episode is projected to be the strongest on record and has already been linked to severe weather across the continent and beyond.

On Friday, United Nations agencies said hunger was set to worsen significantly in 16 global hotspots over the coming six ⁠months, mainly due to armed conflict and extreme weather events, including El Nino.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) have warned that Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, northern Nigeria and Yemen ⁠face the greatest danger.