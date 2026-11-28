Floods have killed at least 34 people in Ecuador since August, and forecasters warn heavy rain will continue.

Rivers are overflowing across northern Peru and coastal Ecuador, prompting water rescues, evacuations, and road closures as storms linked to a powerful El Nino batter the region.

The flooding on Saturday stretched along the Pacific coast from Ecuador’s border with Colombia into northern Peru, following weeks of heavy rain.

Forecasters extended a red alert for Peru’s northern Piura and Tumbes regions through Monday, and said El Nino would stay at “extraordinary” strength until February.

Peru

In the northwestern city of Piura, a record 143mm (5.6 inches) of rain fell in 24 hours, leaving streets under waist-high water.

Crews rescued 400 people from flooded homes, President Keiko Fujimori said, adding that about a dozen people were still trapped. About 2,000 families have been affected, according to preliminary reports.

“This is just the first heavy rain from the El Nino phenomenon and look at how it’s treating us,” Pierre Garavito, a Piura resident, told the AFP news agency. “Everything, I’ve lost everything.”

Fujimori, who postponed a trip to Colombia, has warned Peru faces “a mega Nino”. In the north, the Tumbes River flooded part of the Pan-American Highway, the country’s main north-south road.

Ecuador

Heavy rain has killed at least 34 people in Ecuador since late August, and affected 47,000, the country’s risk management agency said. Two people died on Friday when a mudslide hit their homes.

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Police evacuated families in Esmeraldas province after two rivers burst their banks, and floods and landslides have damaged more than 50 road sections nationwide, including the main highway between Quito and the coast.

In the city of Manta, residents waded through chest-deep water. “We’ve been soaking in mud for four days,” Fernanda Navarrete told AFP.

The storms are also disrupting Ecuador’s local elections on Sunday, which officials had moved from February to avoid El Nino’s expected peak. The electoral council has moved polling stations in five provinces.

El Nino is a natural climate pattern that begins with a warming of the tropical Pacific and changes rainfall and temperatures worldwide. It was classed as very strong, or “super”, in September, and scientists say it could be the strongest on record.

Peru and Ecuador are among several Latin American countries that have declared national emergencies.

The phenomenon has also pushed up food prices by cutting crop yields and fish catches. Annual inflation in Lima rose to more than 5 percent in October, the highest in three years, and Peru’s central bank expects El Nino to cost the economy nearly a percentage point of growth this year.