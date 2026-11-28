At least 30 people have been killed in two separate air attacks by the Myanmar military, according to witnesses and rescue officials.

A strike on a wedding venue in Moe Bye district in the northeast on Saturday killed 21 people, including five children, according to a local aid group.

Another nine are said to have died in a second bombing in western Rakhine state, the AFP news agency reported.

The self-declared National Unity Government (NUG) in exile said a further 29 people were killed in another attack on Thursday in central Myanmar.

The three air attacks are the latest mass-casualty incidents in the brutal civil war that followed the 2021 coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. Monitoring group ACLED says more than 100,000 people have been killed on all sides in the conflict.

The military controls Moe Bye town, but opposition forces operate in the surrounding area, on the borders of Shan and Karenni states, which hosts large numbers of internally displaced people.

Unverified videos showed bloodied victims being taken away for treatment after the wedding venue strike.

The leader of the Nway Oo Yaung Chi Foundation, which helps displaced people in camps, said more than 40 people were wounded in the attack. A second bomb was dropped after rescuers arrived, he added, declining to be identified by name.

In western Rakhine state, a market in Mrauk-U was hit in a separate air attack on Saturday, witnesses said. Hla Maung Oo, the head of a local funeral organisation, said nine people had died.

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AFP video from the scene showed people picking their way through the wreckage, while mourners wailed over corpses laid out at another location.

Al Jazeera has reached out to the Myanmar military for comment and is awaiting a response.

ICJ ruling on genocide

The strikes come days after the International Court of Justice issued a searing verdict on November 19 ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against its mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during a 2017 crackdown in Rakhine, with its forces systematically killing, raping and destroying the property of civilians.

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who led the 2021 coup and was installed as civilian president this year after widely criticised elections, said his government would not comply with “inappropriate” aspects of the ruling, state media reported on Thursday.

According to the NUG, that same day 20 civilians, including women and children, and nine members of the People’s Defence Forces were killed in a bomb, artillery and drone attack centred on a school and monastery in the Magway region.