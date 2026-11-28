An international tribunal refuses Buenos Aires’s application, giving green light for the project off the disputed region.

An international court has rejected Argentina’s request for provisional measures to halt United Kingdom-authorised oil drilling near the Falkland Islands.

Saturday’s ruling by the United Nations-backed International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is a setback to Buenos Aires’s latest effort to challenge economic activity around the disputed territory.

Argentina’s request marks the latest spat between the two countries, which fought a brief but bitter 74-day war in 1982 over the UK-administered islands in the South Atlantic.

In September, Argentina launched an arbitration process against London over the Sea Lion project off the Falklands, which is led by the UK’s Rockhopper company and Israel’s Navitas.

Buenos Aires has argued the plan violates a UN resolution calling for both sides to desist from unilateral actions until their dispute over the sovereignty of the islands is resolved.

It has asked the court to impose emergency measures and order the UK to take the necessary steps “to ensure that no new drilling for exploitation, and no installation of production infrastructure” takes place in the North Malvinas Basin.

It further urged the Hamburg-based court, an independent court set up under UN auspices, to order the UK to “refrain from using the information obtained in the exploration of the natural resources of the disputed maritime areas”.

The Sea Lion oil field is located about 220km (135 miles) from the islands, which lie 600km (372 miles) off Argentina’s Patagonian coast and almost 13,000km (8,077 miles) from the UK.

Advertisement

Argentinian President Javier Milei has doubled down on his country’s claim over the Falklands – known in Argentina as Las Malvinas – since US President Donald Trump said he was open to reviewing Washington’s stance on the territory.

Reacting to the ruling, he said Buenos Aires will continue its efforts to halt the project.

“This decision is not the final word,” Milei said in a statement, noting that Argentina will continue to “assert its rights through all diplomatic, legal and administrative channels at its disposal.”

The Falkland Islanders themselves voted overwhelmingly in 2013 to remain part of the UK.

But Argentina rejects that outcome, arguing the principle of self-determination does not apply to a population it considers implanted by the UK after 1833.

London’s argument

The UK, meanwhile, has urged the court to reject the case, saying it was rooted in Argentina’s claims to sovereignty.

London argues the sovereignty claim falls outside the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea’s arbitration process aimed at settling maritime disputes.

The UK government’s chief legal adviser, Ellie Reeves, told the judges in a two-day hearing earlier this month that the order sought by Argentina “would prevent the people of the Falkland Islands from developing their natural resources, as they are entitled to do so”.

This could have “devastating” economic consequences for the islanders, she said, adding that what Argentina “wants is to take control of those resources for itself”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham also raised the Sea Lion project with Trump in a call in late October.

“The prime minister raised the economic consequences of Argentina’s coercive measures for the UK and US and reiterated the importance of respecting the islanders’ right to develop their natural resources,” Burnham’s office said in a statement.

The tribunal was set up under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which came into force in 1994 and which sets out a “regime of law and order in the world’s oceans and seas, establishing rules governing all uses of the oceans and their resources”.

If the court orders provisional emergency measures, these would be legally binding on both parties.